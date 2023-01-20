ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Phys.org

Half of US coastal communities underestimate sea level risks, study finds

Many communities in the United States underestimate how much sea level will rise in their area, according to a new study in Earth's Future led by Andra Garner, a climate scientist at Rowan University. Garner and colleagues compiled a database of the most recent regional climate projections in 54 locations...
Phys.org

New research shows poor insecticide policy led to countless needless malaria cases

A new study on the use of insecticides on anti-mosquito bed-netting has proven that thousands of people needlessly contracted malaria due to policy failure, according to an expert at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland. Writing in the journal The Lancet, Professor Gerry Killeen, AXA Research Chair in Pathogen Ecology...
Phys.org

Veterinary researchers uncover novel amyloidosis

A collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has discovered a novel amyloid protein from canine mammary tumors. This amyloid protein, α-S1 casein, normally plays a vital role in the transport of calcium phosphate as a milk protein that provides infant nutrition, but its involvement in disease was unknown. In this study, they have shown for the first time that α-S1 casein can cause amyloidosis in vivo and clarified the detailed mechanism of amyloid formation.
Phys.org

Researchers propose compulsory climate change teaching in core law curriculum

Academics from Durham University are urging that climate change education should be made compulsory across the core law curriculum in Higher Education. The researchers evaluated students' engagement and their broader views concerning climate change education by integrating climate change and environmental law into the core curriculum at the University of Exeter, a Russell Group University.
Phys.org

Extreme violence and abuse commonplace in elite kitchens around the world, study reveals

Suffering is viewed as a necessary means of elite chefs fulfilling their true potential, Cardiff University research shows. Conducted across the restaurant industry, academics carried out anonymous interviews with 62 chefs working in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. The results and analysis, gathered over six years, show how a culture of suffering is central to how individuals form professional identities to gain recognition and respect among their peers.
Phys.org

Power of cancer drugs may see boost by targeting newly identified pathway

Cells zealously protect the integrity of their genomes, because damage can lead to cancer or cell death. The genome—a cell's complete set of DNA—is most vulnerable while it is being duplicated before a cell divides. Cancer cells constantly are dividing, so their genomes are constantly in jeopardy. Researchers...
Phys.org

Researchers find impacts of biased 1930s lending practices persist today

Eighty years after the federal Home Owners' Loan Corporation (HOLC) carved up the nation's metropolitan neighborhoods into redlined maps, researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine performed an autopsy on the discriminatory lending practice. Specifically, researchers examined factors that went into decisions made by Ohio's loan officers, appraisers...
Phys.org

Parental support linked to teen internet addiction

Teenagers who feel well-supported by their parents are more likely to report increased internet addiction over time, in a surprise finding from a new University of Sydney Business School study. The researchers studied nearly 3,000 adolescents across four critical years of development, from Year 8 to Year 11 (age 14–17),...

