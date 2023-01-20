Read full article on original website
Related
US Hit Debt Ceiling, Says Yellen — What Does That Mean for You?
The Treasury Department has started "extraordinary measures" today to prevent the country from defaulting on its obligations. Debt Ceiling 2023: As the US Hits Its Debt Ceiling Limit, Yellen Announces...
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
What could happen if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to meet funding needs is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.The debt ceiling is currently at $31.4 trillion, representing borrowing that the Treasury undertakes to fund its financial obligations, ranging from safety-net benefits such as Social Security payments to interest on the national debt. Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit,...
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You
Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Washington Examiner
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax. Here's How It Would Work
Imagine this: Instead of paying federal taxes to the IRS, you pay them to your local cafe every time you buy a latte or to your supermarket when you make a grocery run — or to countless other businesses when you make purchases. That’s a future proponents of the...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
US defaulting on debt is 'whole different level of economic risk,' Biden's economic adviser says
Senior economic adviser to President Biden Gene Sterling emphasizes the "economic risk" caused by hitting the debt ceiling and urges Congress act to raise the limit.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
A 1970s-style financial crisis will slam the economy if the Fed abandons its inflation target, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
A 1970s-style financial crisis will hit the US economy if the Fed lets up in its inflation fight, according to Larry Summers. The former Treasury Secretary criticized recent calls to raise the inflation target from 2%. That could cause inflation to spiral out of control, he said, warning of "spectacular"...
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
What the U.S. Hitting the Debt Ceiling Means for You
The U.S. hit its debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she doesn’t anticipate Americans will feel the effects before June—but there could be some consequences.
Inflation may have eased, but a 'number of factors' will make it 'tick back up' this year: Former WH economist
Former Council of Economic Advisers acting Chairman Tyler Goodspeed discusses how inflation could look in 2023 following the release of the December CPI.
Comments / 2