Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For over a decade, Hody Childress had a secret. Every month, he gave $100 to his local pharmacy to cover prescription costs for anyone who couldn't afford to pay. During the last months of his life, though, it was hard to move, so Hody finally told his daughter so that she could take the money to the pharmacy. He passed away on January 1, but Hody's family, friends and admirers contributed to a fund so that his good deed could continue for years to come. It's MORNING EDITION.

