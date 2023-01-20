Read full article on original website
NPR
Dazy's exhilarating 'OUTOFBODY' sustains its quality all the way through
This is FRESH AIR. Rock critic Ken Tucker says it's not often he comes across an album full of loud rock music that sustains its quality all the way through. But he thinks he's found one - the debut album by Dazy, titled "OUTOFBODY." Dazy is actually just one musician, Virginia-based James Goodson. He started recording it in 2020 alone during the pandemic. Ken says the result sounds like the exhilarating work of a first-class rock band.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
NPR
What movies are in the mix to receive an Oscar nomination?
The Oscar nominations are announced today. There's a variety of movies that could win, from big-budget blockbusters to the more indie arthouse fare. And NPR Culture Desk reporter Andrew Limbong has been following it all. Good morning. ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Hey, Steve. INSKEEP: OK, so who might get nominated for...
NPR
Friends and family will keep Hody Childress' kind deed going
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For over a decade, Hody Childress had a secret. Every month, he gave $100 to his local pharmacy to cover prescription costs for anyone who couldn't afford to pay. During the last months of his life, though, it was hard to move, so Hody finally told his daughter so that she could take the money to the pharmacy. He passed away on January 1, but Hody's family, friends and admirers contributed to a fund so that his good deed could continue for years to come. It's MORNING EDITION.
