Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program

Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state nearly $40,000. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars during an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers crowned at pageant in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek

PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVL) — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation, it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch

As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast

Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...

