BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO