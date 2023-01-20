Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term
LANSING, Mich. — With a new Democrat-led Legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be able to see plans she's pushed for years finally come to fruition. While delivering her fifth State of the State address Wednesday, the governor is expected to share some of her priorities of her second term.
22 WSBT
Individual income tax filing season officially begins in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Monday marked the start of Michigan's individual income tax filing season, according to State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. Michiganders can start filing their 2022 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms through the U.S. Postal Service, Eubanks said. All individual income...
22 WSBT
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
22 WSBT
51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
22 WSBT
Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
22 WSBT
Delphi double murder jury pool could come from St. Joseph County
CARROL COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Carrol County prosecutor and attorneys for suspected Delphi murderer Richard Allen have reached a "partial agreement" to pull jury members from either St. Joseph County or Allen County. According to a statement from the court, the agreement was filed late Friday and was...
22 WSBT
Prepare for a snowy day and slow travel conditions Wednesday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the area will see 3” to 5” of snow. Parts of Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, and Pulaski Co., IN could see 5 to 7" of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just south and east of the area. The northern tip of the area, northern Berrien Co., MI, may only see 1" to 3" of snow.
