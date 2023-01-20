Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin recreates smash burgers without setting off the fire alarm this time
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of Morning Break! It’s also the one year of KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes. For this special celebratory episode, Chapin wanted to recreate one of his most infamous KOLO Cooks dishes... the smash burger! Back in February 2022, Chapin’s smash burgers caused so much smoke that the fire alarms in the building went off, the fire department came to our rescue and the bosses were not too happy with us. However, it’s been nearly a year and we’re still on air so I don’t think anyone is getting fired any time soon.
2news.com
Reno Soup Week, benefiting STEP2, Starts Sunday
STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023. January is National Soup Month, and STEP2 invites the community to celebrate this with a warm and wonderful week of tasty soup while supporting their efforts to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the cerebellum in the brain controls balance. As we get older, our ability to balance worsens. There are also neurological conditions that can impact balance, but fortunately there are treatment options available.
KOLO TV Reno
Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic physicians and trainers. Those with the Wolf Pack and the school district shared plans they have in place in the case of an emergency. Concussions, broken bones, torn muscles, and knee injuries...
KOLO TV Reno
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces continue to earn national honors as Greater Nevada Field was named the 2022 Professional Baseball Field of the Year by the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA). Head groundskeeper Leah Withrow accepted the award at the 2023 SFMA Conference and Exhibition in Salt Lake City over the weekend.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
KOLO TV Reno
Donate to FISH before the end of the month to double your impact to the Carson City non-profit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, FISH (Friends in Service Helping), is raising money for its student housing revitalization project. Now through Jan. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor. Jim Peckham, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to...
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
KOLO TV Reno
Baker’s Mark: Amy Garcia creates special one-year anniversary cake for Morning Break
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amy Garcia is the head baker at Mother of Macros Meal Prep. She’s been with us for all the big moments on Morning Break, like the show’s 100th episode in June 2022. So it was only fitting that she come back Tuesday for Morning Break’s one year anniversary!
KOLO TV Reno
Disney Legend, Bill Farmer, shares new role with Reno’s Cordillera International Film Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Farmer has been the iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for 36 years. He was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame in 2009 for his voice work in countless Disney and other animated movies. He’s brought to life Horace Horsecollar, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester the Cat, Foghorn Leghorn and many other beloved characters. Most recently he stepped out from behind the microphone to host the Disney+ series It’s a Dogs Life where one of the episodes was even filmed in Reno!
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Sunny, dry weather is on tap through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the low 40s in Reno. Be prepared for some very cold overnight lows dropping into the low 20s each night. The next storm could arrive late in the weekend with a chance for showers heading into next week.
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
Ely Daily Times
Rhiannon Marie Garcia
It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
KOLO TV Reno
Used car prices on the decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We visited Budget Motors in July of 2021 where prices were up by 30% from the previous year. Owner Simon Amadin predicted the prices were going to go higher before they stabilized. Today, Amadin says he has less inventory, and the prices?. “As low as a thousand...
sparkstrib.com
Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail
Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
