ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin recreates smash burgers without setting off the fire alarm this time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of Morning Break! It’s also the one year of KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes. For this special celebratory episode, Chapin wanted to recreate one of his most infamous KOLO Cooks dishes... the smash burger! Back in February 2022, Chapin’s smash burgers caused so much smoke that the fire alarms in the building went off, the fire department came to our rescue and the bosses were not too happy with us. However, it’s been nearly a year and we’re still on air so I don’t think anyone is getting fired any time soon.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Soup Week, benefiting STEP2, Starts Sunday

STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023. January is National Soup Month, and STEP2 invites the community to celebrate this with a warm and wonderful week of tasty soup while supporting their efforts to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic physicians and trainers. Those with the Wolf Pack and the school district shared plans they have in place in the case of an emergency. Concussions, broken bones, torn muscles, and knee injuries...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces continue to earn national honors as Greater Nevada Field was named the 2022 Professional Baseball Field of the Year by the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA). Head groundskeeper Leah Withrow accepted the award at the 2023 SFMA Conference and Exhibition in Salt Lake City over the weekend.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Disney Legend, Bill Farmer, shares new role with Reno’s Cordillera International Film Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Farmer has been the iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for 36 years. He was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame in 2009 for his voice work in countless Disney and other animated movies. He’s brought to life Horace Horsecollar, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester the Cat, Foghorn Leghorn and many other beloved characters. Most recently he stepped out from behind the microphone to host the Disney+ series It’s a Dogs Life where one of the episodes was even filmed in Reno!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

Sunny, dry weather is on tap through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the low 40s in Reno. Be prepared for some very cold overnight lows dropping into the low 20s each night. The next storm could arrive late in the weekend with a chance for showers heading into next week.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years

Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
Ely Daily Times

Rhiannon Marie Garcia

It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
ELY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Used car prices on the decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We visited Budget Motors in July of 2021 where prices were up by 30% from the previous year. Owner Simon Amadin predicted the prices were going to go higher before they stabilized. Today, Amadin says he has less inventory, and the prices?. “As low as a thousand...
sparkstrib.com

Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round

At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail

Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy