Toython ‘22 nets over $15,000 in toys for local children
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local charities, through the United Way of East Mississippi, joined with WTOK-TV to help provide toys for children during the Christmas season as area families worked hard to balance life, work, bills and rising inflation. The WTOK team organized toy drives at two Walmart locations Friday,...
Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County Chapter of Mission Mississippi held its first prayer breakfast of the year Tuesday, the first since 2019 due to COVID. Mission Mississippi is a Christian racial reconciliation organization working to bring people together to live out the Gospel and the unity of the Gospel.
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This business offers a new way to get fresh and different meats and vegetables that you would not find in big grocery stores. They have things like rabbit and fresh gulf shrimp. They also have a butcher shop in which you can select a type of meat...
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is still underway. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management director Odie Barrett, a dive team will be used in the search for Danny Hall. Mr. Hall was last seen at 6 o clock on Saturday morning at Randy’s one-stop in...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of the city’s first homicide victim of 2023. Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. He had been shot multiple times. The investigation continues....
Arti Gras Project Runway raises money for Hope Village
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope Village teamed up with the Aces to host the Arti Gras Project Runway today. Name-brand gowns fit for Prom, Junior Auxiliary Ball or the Aces Arti Gras Ball were being sold for a fraction of their original cost, with all proceeds going to Hope Village for Children.
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville, Miss. He is a White male, 5’ 11”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Harrell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and...
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence. Rick honorably served his country in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. After retiring from the Navy, he also worked for the City of Meridian. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his family – especially his pride and joy, Amanda.
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
Mr. Danny Ray Hall
Funeral services for Mr. Danny Ray Hall will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Preston, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Danny...
Mrs. Jewel Tucker
Funeral services for Mrs. Jewel Tucker will be held Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 at the chapel of Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Destin Morris officiating. Interment to follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Tucker, age...
Meridian Public Schools announces administrator, teacher of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced its 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw of TJ Harris Upper Elementary. McQuarley, who is in her second year as principal at Meridian High School, has spent her...
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
LCSD has highest graduation rate in district history
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District has reached an all-time high for its graduation rate. It ranks 18th highest in the state. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about the numbers. “We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate, we’ve ever had on...
