FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Matt Patricia Finally Off Lions Payroll
Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia will no longer be paid by the organization. Patricia was still being compensated by the Lions organization despite his involvement with the Patriots offense this past season. Recall, the former defensive coach did not take on the official title of offensive coordinator, as...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Bills High-Octane Passing Game: How’d Josh Allen Run Out of Playoff Gas?
The Buffalo Bills are waking up a day after being knocked out of the playoffs on their home turf by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-10 loss. ... wondering where their high-octane offense disappeared to. "Everything (positive) that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds,''...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Replaced in Pro Bowl; Surgery Details Revealed
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent successful surgery Tuesday for the left leg injury sustained in last weekend's NFC playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pollard had a tightrope procedure to repair a high ankle sprain. He also suffered a broken fibula during the awkward tackle, but it should heal on its own without surgery or casting.
Wichita Eagle
Trent Baalke’s Perspective on the Value of Doug Pederson’s Leadership in Jaguars’ Turnaround
The hiring of Doug Pederson this past offseason wasn’t just a home run, it was a walk-off grand slam that propelled the Jaguars further along the path to becoming a consistent contender in the AFC. Players loved him. Fan excitement was elevated, and the Jaguars brass including general manager...
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Gannon Offers Insight on the 49ers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are going to learn how the other half lives this Sunday when the two best teams in the NFC meet for conference supremacy at Lincoln Financial Field. It's almost picking your poison for opposing defenses trying to stop the Philadelphia offense. Play umbrella coverage to limit A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, and you might get gashed for 268 yards on the ground like the New York Giants were in the divisional round.
Wichita Eagle
Colts ‘Can’t Afford to Lose’ This Free Agent
One of the philosophies of the Indianapolis Colts' front office is to draft and develop their own players. That often means having added patience with such prospects and seeing to it that they meet their potential. The Colts drafted wide receiver Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2019...
Wichita Eagle
Analyzing the True Cost of Broncos Trading for Sean Payton
If there were no cost to get Sean Payton, he would already be announced as a head coach in the NFL. Since the New Orleans Saints still have Payton under contract, for a team like the Denver Broncos, there is going to be a negotiation period with both the coach and the Saints.
Wichita Eagle
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
Wichita Eagle
Are the Chiefs supposed to win every playoff game? Yes, says this group
No one has been more confident in the Chiefs in the playoffs than oddsmakers. They’ve made the Chiefs a betting favorite in their last 14 postseason games. The last time they weren’t favored to win was a Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots in the 2015 season, when the Chiefs were a 4 1/2-point underdog.
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
Wichita Eagle
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Mayfield Jr., Cornerback, UTSA Roadrunners
Wichita Eagle
Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job
The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week. Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Wichita Eagle
How One of the Greatest Hogs Basketball Teams Ever Once Took Down That Generation’s Version of the 90s Chicago Bulls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – If you're mid-40s or younger and grew up in Arkansas, the prevailing line about Razorback basketball is that it basically didn't start until Eddie Sutton rolled into town from Creighton in 1974. No one ever speaks of anything before that time. Although, to be fair, pretty...
