okcfox.com

Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City testing beet juice solution to treat icy roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City's Public Works Department tested a brine and beet solution on Sunday, with the goal of de-icing roads more efficiently than salt. The beet solution is used in many northern cities including Calgary, Washington DC, and Cincinnati. Experts say it can work in colder temperatures than salt and is more cost-effective.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning. According to police, the pedestrian was hit near SE 44th and Douglas before the snow moved in on Tuesday. Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Attorney General's Office takes over Swadley's investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced on Sunday that his office will take over the responsibility of working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation during the ongoing investigation into Swadley's. “This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

