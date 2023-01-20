Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits the American Banjo Museum
Malcolm Tubbs heads to downtown Oklahoma City to check out the American Banjo Museum. For more information on their events or when they are open call (405) 604-2793 or click here.
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
okcfox.com
Stevie Nicks to perform at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on March 30
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will take to the stage at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center later this year. Nicks extended her touring run into 2023 with one of the added dates being Thursday, March 30 at the Paycom Center. Tickets go on sale on January 27...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City testing beet juice solution to treat icy roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City's Public Works Department tested a brine and beet solution on Sunday, with the goal of de-icing roads more efficiently than salt. The beet solution is used in many northern cities including Calgary, Washington DC, and Cincinnati. Experts say it can work in colder temperatures than salt and is more cost-effective.
okcfox.com
Putnam City School District announces new Weapon Detection System in high schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Putnam City Schools has announced they will be launching a new Weapon Detection System in their high schools this week. The system will be used starting at some sporting events this week at Putnam City High, Putnam City North, Putnam City West and the Putnam City Academy, before being used full-time on Jan 31.
okcfox.com
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
okcfox.com
Woman hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City, dies at hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Reports say a woman was hit by a car around 9 p.m. near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. The woman was taken to the hospital...
okcfox.com
Brooks & Dunn along with Scotty McCreery to perform at the Paycom Center on May 5
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot Tour 2023 to Oklahoma City later this year. The duo will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, May 5 with special guest Scotty McCreery. Ronnie Dunn lived in Tulsa from 1974-1991 and was inducted...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 4 in custody following police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four suspects are behind bars following a shooting involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they located a car in connection with a carjacking in the 6000 block of NW 10TH and Rockwell. Upon arrival, police found five people in...
okcfox.com
Space heater to blame for overnight house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people escaped a burning home early on Monday. Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire started in a garage of a home near Southwest 104th and May. Fire investigators determined the fire was unintentional with a space heater too close to flammable items. Damage was...
okcfox.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation 'the future'
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we treat the dead has been so important to cultures around the globe throughout human history. Whether through burial or fire, every family has their own preference on how to say goodbye to a loved one. For thousands of years, that last step has...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning. According to police, the pedestrian was hit near SE 44th and Douglas before the snow moved in on Tuesday. Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
okcfox.com
'What's at stake is our kids': Future of Coyle depends on upcoming school bond vote
COYLE, Okla. (KOKH) — Voters in Coyle are less than a month away from deciding the outcome of a $24,315,000 school bond. If it passes, district leaders would replace the old elementary and middle school in town. There are "Vote Yes" signs all over town. But, there's also people...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
okcfox.com
Woman suffers third-degree burns while trying to put out grease fire in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is recovering after a fire broke out near South Bryant and 33rd in Edmond. Firefighters say a woman tried to put out a grease fire and suffered third-degree burns. She was taken to a nearby burn center to be treated. Firefighters were able...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Man found with 54.5 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop. Police said 49-year-old Xue Zou was pulled over on Friday near Interstate 35 and Wilshire for a traffic violation. Officers said they then found 54.5 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed bundles. Zou was booked...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Attorney General's Office takes over Swadley's investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced on Sunday that his office will take over the responsibility of working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation during the ongoing investigation into Swadley's. “This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,”...
