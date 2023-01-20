Read full article on original website
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Decision awaited in lawsuit against former Kiski Township sergeant accused of roughing up resident
An Armstrong County magistrate has five days to decide whether to award $12,000 to a Kiski Township man who accused a police sergeant of roughing him up when he responded to a medical emergency for another person at his house. District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on Monday presided over a...
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
Suspect in December homicide in Brighton Heights arrested, police say
PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Brighton Heights last month was arrested Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT and the Pittsburgh Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested 42-year-old Ambrose Sample Jr. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street at 2 p.m. Sample is...
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
Deputies need help identifying man after Westover daycare break-in
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man as they investigate a break-in that happened at the Kinder Haus Child Care Center in Westover.
Brackenridge police officers return to patrols for first time since Chief Justin McIntire's slaying
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Brackenridge’s three remaining full-time police officers returned to work Sunday for the first time since their police chief, Justin McIntire, was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2. “This was a tragedy. It was not only the loss of our police chief, but...
Local police chief to parents: Have kids ‘do the right thing and come forward’ in vandalism incident
A police chief in Allegheny County is taking an alternate approach to law enforcement. The Crescent Township police chief is asking local parents to talk to their children and have them “do the right thing” by coming forward about a trespassing and vandalism incident in order to teach them a life lesson.
1 killed in Johnstown shooting, police investigating
Editors note: It was previously believed that the suspects were taken into custody. However, the story has been updated to show that as of 6:21 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, no suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was killed in a shooting in Johnstown […]
3 injured in Braddock shooting
Three people were injured after being struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Braddock, according to state police. The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue, police said. The three victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and were reported to be in...
1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
Man sentenced for supplying drugs in deadly fentanyl overdose
Kenneth Mazurkiewicz was sentenced after being convicted of causing the overdose death of a person.
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
Allegheny Township man accused of strangling woman ordered to stand trial on felony charge
An Allegheny Township man was ordered to stand trial for allegedly strangling a woman. Robert Lee Stewart, 52, of the 1200 block of Hancock Avenue, was charged with a felony count of strangulation along with counts of simple assault and harassment. Allegheny Township police wrote in a criminal complaint charging...
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
Get Marty: mother faces eviction after son's sudden death
You’re about to meet Carol, whose world was turned upside down in an instant just weeks before Christmas. In the video on this page, Carol tells us what happened to her son and why she is on the verge of being homeless.
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
Pittsburgh police take 4 suspects into custody after South Side standoff
Four male suspects wanted on warrants were taken into custody Monday morning by Pittsburgh police following a standoff at a home in the city’s South Side. The incident began shortly before 1:30 a.m. when police said they spotted one of the suspects on a deck of a residence in the 2100 block of Carey Way.
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
