Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
Bills’ Problems May Be Escalating With Reported Stefon Diggs Fit
Dropping out of the NFL playoffs for a third consecutive season is bad enough, but the Buffalo Bills may have a bigger problem on their hands after Stefon Diggs’ reported reaction to their latest playoff defeat. The Bills, who entered the postseason as the AFC’s No. 2 seed and...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
How Josh Allen Explained Stefon Diggs’ Rant During Bills-Bengals
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showcased his frustration both during and after Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Diggs initially was shown on Sunday’s CBS broadcast raising his arms in what seemed to be a rant directed at Bills quarterback...
How Andy Reid Strong-Armed Injured Patrick Mahomes In Chiefs’ Win
Even amid the pressure that comes with an NFL playoff game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Saturday night never lost sight of what’s most important. Reid prioritized the health and safety of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s star quarterback injured his ankle late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes finished the drive on which the injury occurred, but he was replaced by Chad Henne for Kansas City’s next possession as he underwent tests at Arrowhead Stadium.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
Bills-Bengals Wager Presents Most Lopsided Bet On NFL Playoff Slate
The betting public seems to be torn in a variety of ways entering Sunday’s NFL playoff slate. Will the Cincinnati Bengals cover their six-point spread on the road against the Buffalo Bills? Can the Dallas Cowboys pull off an upset straight up against the 49ers in San Francisco? The questions clearly are weighing heavily on the minds of bettors.
Randy Moss Makes Funny Offer To Cowboys Before 49ers Game
Randy Moss is ready and willing to provide his services to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Moss expressed as much on the latest episode of ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown,” but he wasn’t talking about catching passes from quarterback Dak Prescott at Levi’s Stadium. The Hall of Fame wide receiver was offering a skill set Dallas might be in need of in the wake of the wild-card round.
Michael Irvin Has Insane (Fake) Pep Talk Before Cowboys-49ers
There aren’t many who speak as passionately about the Cowboys as Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin, and that was on display Sunday before Dallas faced the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. Irvin comically shared a pep talk for the Cowboys while appearing...
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Stefon Diggs Responds To Criticism Of Bills Playoff Loss Reaction
Despite all of the hype, the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season ended in the AFC divisional round with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Just like fans in Buffalo, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t happy about the whole ordeal. Diggs, who led the Bills in receptions,...
49ers Play Mind Games With Floundering Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher
The San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys rivalry is a long and storied one, with the latest chapter including some mind games involving a struggling kicker. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has had about as bad a week as anyone in the NFL. Not only did the veteran miss four extra-point attempts in Dallas’ wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also became the talking point of the NFL world, with Jerry Jones addressing his struggles by signing an ex-New England Patriots kicker to the practice squad.
Why Professionals Betting Against Patrick Mahomes In AFC Title Game
That’s the million-dollar question heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs’ all-world quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain over the weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and his mobility was clearly hindered after returning in the second half to finish off Trevor Lawrence and the young Jags.
Cowboys Take Aim At Dak Prescott With Strongly Worded Tweet
The Cowboys didn’t receive much help from their quarterback Sunday, and they hammered that point on their own Twitter feed after their 2022 season ended. After turning in one of the best performances of his NFL career in Dallas’ wild-card road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott laid an egg against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The veteran quarterback’s pair of interceptions was one of the biggest reasons why Dallas suffered a 19-12, season-ending loss to San Francisco.
How Sean McDermott Felt About Stefon Diggs’ Tantrum, Early Exit
Frustration boiled over for Stefon Diggs as the Bills watched their 2022 season come to a close Sunday. Shortly before the Cincinnati Bengals cemented their spot in the AFC Championship Game, Diggs was spotted on the sideline having a spat of sorts with quarterback Josh Allen. And after the game clock showed all zeroes, Diggs reportedly gathered his belongings and left the Buffalo locker room before some coaches even exited the Highmark Stadium field.
Bengals, Eagles Drawing Early Money for NFL Championship Weekend
With the NFL down to four teams, bets have already started coming ahead of the conference championships this weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round and will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs handled their business against the Jacksonville Jaguars but find themselves as two-point home underdogs to the Bengals.
49ers Prioritizing Massive Extension for Nick Bosa
Finally, some helmet-throwing good news for the Bosas. According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers are prioritizing a massive extension for Nick Bosa this offseason. Bosa’s target is to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. As noted, Aaron Donald currently earns $28.5 million, with T.J. Watt...
Eli Apple Mocks Stefon Diggs After Bills Star’s Defensive Tweets
By losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills gave one of the NFL’s premier trash talkers an opportunity to do what he does best. And Eli Apple, who’s probably better at flapping his gums than he is at covering wide receivers, didn’t waste the opportunity. One...
Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment On Packers Contract
Aaron Rodgers is taking time with his future in 2023, but this comment could inspire some positivity for Packers fans. The All-Pro quarterback has not committed to a return to Green Bay and is instead taking some time to relax before choosing what he wants to do next. This hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating on a potential trade, including a possible move to the New England Patriots.
Trevon Diggs Calls Out Eli Apple For Trash-Talking Brother Stefon
Eli Apple is at it again, but a fellow NFL cornerback doesn’t believe the 2016 first-round pick has a leg to stand on. Apple, one of the most active trash-talkers in the league, wasted no time yapping after the Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati corner specifically took aim at Stefon Diggs, whose frustration boiled over after Buffalo watched its once-promising 2022 season come to an end at Highmark Stadium this past Sunday.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0