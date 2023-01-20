The San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys rivalry is a long and storied one, with the latest chapter including some mind games involving a struggling kicker. Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has had about as bad a week as anyone in the NFL. Not only did the veteran miss four extra-point attempts in Dallas’ wild-card victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also became the talking point of the NFL world, with Jerry Jones addressing his struggles by signing an ex-New England Patriots kicker to the practice squad.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO