South Dakota rape suspect located in Dallas Township

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man on domestic abuse charges, just to later discover that he was wanted on a felony rape warrant in South Dakota. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 26-year-old Diron Simmons was taken into custody as Dallas...
Kicking off 2023 tax filling season!

WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Today starts the beginning of tax filing season!. We’re told 2022 will be drastically different from 2021 with many law changes, lots of life changes, and the pandemic causing people to work from home and have side hustles. The 2022 tax return will be a...
Firefighters answer the call, but many false alarms are coming in

WILKES-BARRE,LUZERNE CO(WOLF) — Firefighters answer the call, responding to all kinds of alarms day in and day out but many of them turn out to be false alarms. And that doesn't come without a cost. Taking away equipment and manpower becomes a problem when actual emergencies come in. “Depending...
Unemployment rate hitting new record low

PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 3.9% in December, that's 1.6% lower than one year ago, those statistics come from the PA Dept. of Labor and Industry. Officials say that's good news for Pennsylvanians looking to re-enter the workforce or those wanting to start new careers. One of...
Winter Weather Advisory issued in NEPA for Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for the highlighted areas ahead of our next winter storm. Here is a look at the advisory details from the National Weather Service. Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties until 10 PM Wednesday. Start: 01-25-2023 12:00 Utc. Valid:...
Drivers urged to exercise caution in coming winter weather event

PA (WOLF) — Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT and PTC...
Police seek supects involved in organized retail theft ring

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Law enforcement agencies from multiple states are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men suspected to be in an organized theft ring. Wilkes-Barre Township Police say that on Sunday around 8:15 PM, the suspects stole Tylenol, Claritin, Advil, and other medicines,...
Retail theft leads to police chase in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police arrested two women after they say they fled from officers following a retail theft in Mount Pocono. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say that on January 21st, officers were dispatched to Bills Shop Rite for a reported theft. Prior to their arrival, officers...
Grand reopening for Abide Coffeehouse

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the reopening of a long-time coffee shop in Wilkes-Barre. Abide Coffeehouse located at 23 West Market Street is now under new ownership. They serve premium coffee blends and pastries while also providing a warm atmosphere for...
