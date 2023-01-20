ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Street racing caused serious crash on I-10 in Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX - Authorities say a driver who was racing other vehicles before causing a three-car crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix was arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 on westbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, a 31-year-old...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17

Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives away free gas to frigid commuters at Mesa Fry’s Fuel Center

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold January morning when Gibby Parra and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa but things heated up quickly when Gibby announced the Surprise Squad was paying for everyone’s gas. Earlier in the day, prices had shot up by 20 cents, so drivers were thrilled to hear the news.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing

PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
thearizona100.com

Historic snowfalls in Phoenix

While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say

PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ

Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder

The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
KOLD-TV

16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
PHOENIX, AZ

