Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex
Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Street racing caused serious crash on I-10 in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX - Authorities say a driver who was racing other vehicles before causing a three-car crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix was arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 on westbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, a 31-year-old...
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives away free gas to frigid commuters at Mesa Fry’s Fuel Center
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold January morning when Gibby Parra and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa but things heated up quickly when Gibby announced the Surprise Squad was paying for everyone’s gas. Earlier in the day, prices had shot up by 20 cents, so drivers were thrilled to hear the news.
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter Mall ready to be demolished; multi-use village planned for site
Metrocenter, an iconic north Phoenix mall, is about to be demolished. Plans to tear down the mall and build a new multi-use village are now in full swing. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
AZFamily
Report: Arizona on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings; more drivers armed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley sees another wave of road rage incidents, car insurance aggregator Jerry is highlighting that Arizona remains ranked in the top 5 for deaths related to road rage. In addition, researchers reportedly found that about 35% of Arizona drivers know someone who carries a...
fox10phoenix.com
Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona weather forecast: Below average temps for the Valley, snowy conditions for high country
PHOENIX - We've been trending cold again today. We're still only in the lower 50s. Ouch. These temperatures (afternoon highs and morning lows) have been some of the coldest in several years! During the morning of Jan. 24, Phoenix officially fell to 35, which is the coldest since Feb. 2020.
AZFamily
Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
fox10phoenix.com
Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder
The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 20-22
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it will continue using a mass surveillance program, firefighters extinguished a restaurant fire in Phoenix on Friday and two people allegedly tied to homicides on New Year’s Day were arrested. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined...
KOLD-TV
16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
