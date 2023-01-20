ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%

As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
Benzinga

Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks

The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Benzinga

Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech & Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Worried about a correction in the stock market? It’s probably time to begin checking the dividend yields of various stocks. Several companies have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Keeping an eye on these stocks and what the most accurate analysts say to do with them can be extremely helpful. So, here are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for the high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Molekule Group MKUL stock rose 7.3% to $3.25 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 5.82% to $0.19. At the close, Ideanomics's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 26.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Tech Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Fox Corp Shares During Tuesday's After-Hours Session?

Fox Corporation FOXA FOX shares are trading higher by 2.22% to $31.31 Tuesday's after-hours session after the company's board of directors received a letter from Rupert Murdoch withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of Fox and News Corporation NWSA. Per a press release, in withdrawing the proposal, Murdoch...
Benzinga

Dow Rises 80 Points; Altamira Therapeutics Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,710.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 11,340.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,015.51. Check This Out: Microsoft Set To Report Earnings...
Benzinga

Raymond James Sees Mixed Q4 Earnings Signals For US Restaurant Stocks

Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro thinks most restaurant stocks have strongly outperformed YTD due to a combination of the broader risk-on trade gaining traction and improved industry demand trends in January following softer trends in December. As has been the case for a few quarters now, the analyst continues...
Benzinga

Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks

The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Benzinga

Here's Why Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Is Volatile Tuesday

Jaguar Health Inc JAGX shares are trading lower by some 7.73% to $5.01 going into the close of Tuesday's session. The company on Tuesday effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding voting common stock at an exchange ratio of 1-for-75. The reverse stock split was effected in order to support the company's compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy