Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%
As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
Insiders Buying Applied Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks
The Dow Jones closed higher, snapping a three-session losing streak on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a...
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech & Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Worried about a correction in the stock market? It’s probably time to begin checking the dividend yields of various stocks. Several companies have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Keeping an eye on these stocks and what the most accurate analysts say to do with them can be extremely helpful. So, here are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for the high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Molekule Group MKUL stock rose 7.3% to $3.25 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 5.82% to $0.19. At the close, Ideanomics's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 26.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.
Amazon, Snowflake And DataDog Shares Are Moving Following Microsoft's Q2 Results: What's Going On?
Several cloud-related stocks are moving higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after Microsoft Corp MSFT shares jumped on the company's quarterly results. Microsoft's cloud revenues appear to be driving the action. Some of the stocks making the biggest moves in the wake of Microsoft's results include Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Snowflake Inc...
5 Cheapest Tech Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Home Sales Are Down Again, But Disappearing Inventory Is What Investors Should Be Worried About
Home sales were down again in December, the 11th straight month of decline, according to the latest report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). And while home prices continue to rise, it’s the lack of inventory that has many investors and observers concerned. According to the NAR report,...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Tesla Over Anything And Everything: Analyst Says Retail Investors' Tech-Sector Priorities Clear Amid Market Meltdown
The tech space saw a brutal sell-off in 2022, with negative sentiment proving contagious and hurting the broader market too. Undeterred by the weakness, retailer investors made a beeline for one stock. What Happened: One tech stock that saw steady buying by retail investors through the market downturn in 2022...
This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
If You Invested $1,000 In Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Goldman's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a...
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
What's Going On With Fox Corp Shares During Tuesday's After-Hours Session?
Fox Corporation FOXA FOX shares are trading higher by 2.22% to $31.31 Tuesday's after-hours session after the company's board of directors received a letter from Rupert Murdoch withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of Fox and News Corporation NWSA. Per a press release, in withdrawing the proposal, Murdoch...
Dow Rises 80 Points; Altamira Therapeutics Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,710.06 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 11,340.24. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.11% to 4,015.51. Check This Out: Microsoft Set To Report Earnings...
Raymond James Sees Mixed Q4 Earnings Signals For US Restaurant Stocks
Raymond James analyst Brian M. Vaccaro thinks most restaurant stocks have strongly outperformed YTD due to a combination of the broader risk-on trade gaining traction and improved industry demand trends in January following softer trends in December. As has been the case for a few quarters now, the analyst continues...
Insiders Selling DocuSign, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks
The Nasdaq settled higher by 2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
Here's Why Jaguar Health (JAGX) Stock Is Volatile Tuesday
Jaguar Health Inc JAGX shares are trading lower by some 7.73% to $5.01 going into the close of Tuesday's session. The company on Tuesday effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding voting common stock at an exchange ratio of 1-for-75. The reverse stock split was effected in order to support the company's compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards.
