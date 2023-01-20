Read full article on original website
Lawyer for Richneck teacher shot by student to make first public remarks since shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The lawyer representing Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, will make public remarks on Wednesday morning. It will be her first since the January 6 school shooting. Trial lawyer Diane Toscano is expected to discuss Zwerner's recovery, new information about...
Army Lt. Nazario's attorneys seek new trial after verdict favors Windsor police officers
NORFOLK, Va. — The attorneys representing Army Lt. Caron Nazario filed a motion for a new trial Friday, following a verdict by a jury earlier this week which awarded him less than $4,000 in a lawsuit in which he had sought over $1 million. Jonathan Arthur, the attorney for...
Homicide investigation underway outside NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" that was later ruled a homicide along a road on the outskirts of Naval Air Station Oceana Monday. Investigators were near the intersection of Harpers Road and Nauticus Circle, which is close to the Ocean...
13News Now
Norfolk's interim chief talks 2022 crime data, staffing needs as search for top cop continues
NORFOLK, Va. — Interim top cop of Norfolk, Michael Goldsmith, told 13News Now he is feeling hopeful by a seemingly downward trend of violent crime, according to numbers from the Norfolk Police Department (NPD) in the last six months of 2022. However, Interim Chief Goldsmith noted those same numbers...
Details emerge after man is found shot to death in back of car in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the arrest warrants for 18-year-olds Jayshawn Brown and Dylan Albert, investigators detail how police found an 18-year-old man dead inside the back of a car the two were driving in Chesapeake. Chesapeake police say it started with a 911 call from a neighbor on Candlelight...
1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
Renewed efforts: Menchville High School boosts security after trespassing incident
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Security changes are coming to Menchville High School in Newport News, after students from another school entered the building and attacked and injured a Menchville student on Friday. In a letter to families obtained by 13News Now, Menchville High Principal Lisa Egolf said four girls...
MISSING: VBPD searches for teenager last seen leaving home for school event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a teenage girl who was last seen on January 18. Chanetta Chavez, 15, was last seen leaving her home on January 18 to head to an ROTC event at her high school. Police didn't specify which school.
Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
2 hurt in fire at Chase Arbor Apartments in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of Bronte Trace at Chase Arbor Apartments just after 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the roof, according to...
Man dies after shooting on W. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, officers received the first call at 5:54 a.m. The incident happened on the 2600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue. The initial call was about a...
Virginia lawmaker proposes waiting period for gun purchases in wake of Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s been two months since a Walmart employee opened fire inside a store in Chesapeake, killing six of his coworkers. Now, some Virginia lawmakers are proposing bills to curb gun violence in the state. Delegate Cliff Hayes, who represents the area where the shooting took place, is one of them.
Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
Chesapeake police officer admitted to forging man's signature: Court documents
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In Chesapeake, a police officer is facing a Class 4 felony charge for forgery after court documents stated she admitted to faking one man's signature. Chesapeake Police Officer Skysha Nettles worked for the department's 2nd precinct and is currently suspended without pay. According to court documents...
Man pleads guilty to shooting outside Virginia Beach tavern
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that left four people hurt in March 2022 pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Earl Royster Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of his plea agreement, he faces a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years in prison.
Newport News School Board to vote on 'separation agreement' with superintendent
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board will discuss a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday night. School board members will also consider an appointment of an interim superintendent, according to the meeting agenda. The meeting comes in...
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
New short-term rental bills could change the rules in Hampton Roads and across the state
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly could change how short-term rentals are controlled across the state and here in Hampton Roads. Senate Bill 1391, created by Sen. Lynwood Lewis, would take away some power from city leaders to regulate short-term rentals that Virginia realty companies operate.
Hampton man arrested in death of father
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
