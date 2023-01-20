ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man pleads guilty to shooting outside Virginia Beach tavern

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that left four people hurt in March 2022 pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Earl Royster Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of his plea agreement, he faces a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years in prison.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy