Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
ccxmedia.org
Cities Partner For Youth Blacklight Dodgeball Event
The cities of Crystal, New Hope, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale have partnered up to put a fun spin on a classic game. A youth blacklight dodgeball tournament will be played with black lights and glow-in-the-dark balls inside the gym at the Davis Community Center. “We are taking ages seven to...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Middle School’s “Newsies, Jr.” Offers Lesson in Resilience
For eighth-grade students at Plymouth Middle School, not only did they endure a pandemic that consumed two and a half years of their lives, they also had to overcome something much different. In April 2021, when many of them were just getting used to middle school, they were shaken by...
ccxmedia.org
The Nordic Nook Offers Winter Oasis in Golden Valley
In the back yard of a Golden Valley home, Craig Ringsven constructed an outdoor oasis of sorts. “I can’t even tell you how many hours, total, have been put into it,” Ringsven said. “But probably well over a thousand.”. Ringsven started this home improvement project during the...
Person shot inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley
One person was shot in the leg during a fight inside a Brooklyn Park bowling alley just after 12 a.m. Sunday. According to Brooklyn Park police, the incident happened at approximately 12:07 a.m. at the Bowlero located at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd., with officers arriving to find the victim outside after being shot in the leg inside the building.
Snow sculptures bring energy, creativity to downtown Stillwater
STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the second-ever World Snow Sculpting Competition comes to a wrap Sunday, co-chair Sara Jespersen is still trying to wrap her head around how one event has come so far, so fast. Less than three years ago, the pandemic forced the community to create a solution for a downtown, due to seeing less-than-usual traffic. "The mayor of the city called 20 local business owners and said 'Hey, we've got to figure out a way to help boost this economic situation'," Jespersen said. The ideas quickly centered around an outdoor winter activity – snow sculpting followed shortly after. Considered a success in its...
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow
Sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion in the Midwest, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company opened its 10th Twin Cities location at 1909 S. Robert Street, and tells Bring Me The News that another seven are on the way.
ccxmedia.org
Ceviche Seafood House Brings a Taste of Peru to Plymouth
It may be the middle of winter, but at Ceviche Seafood House in Plymouth, the goal of owner Cindy Xu is for customers to feel like they’re in the Peruvian Amazon. “I want people to walk in feeling like they’re in South America,” said Xu. “I traveled all around the world, and Peru is the only place I find that I love everything they have.”
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
heightsherald.org
Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Serving gas and serving God: North Minneapolis church purchases gas station
MINNEAPOLIS -- For almost 25 years, Bishop Larry Cook and his wife, Sharon, have been trying to make a positive impact on the North Minneapolis community from their church, Real Believers Faith Center."It's just been remarkable to be here and serve, to see lives changed. That's what we do," said Larry Cook.But it hasn't been easy. The orange and yellow dots mark all the reports of shootings or shots fired in Minneapolis over the past year. The gas station next to their church is completely covered in colors."We just never would go over there. We wanted to but it was...
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Plans to Move SEA Playground for Flood Mitigation Project
Golden Valley officials and the Robbinsdale School District are working on a cooperative agreement to move a playground at the School of Engineering and Arts to help with flooding issues in the DeCola Ponds neighborhood. Golden Valley wants to install an infiltration basin as part of an ongoing flooding mitigation...
Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant
Exterior elevations of an unnamed grocery store planned for the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Blvd. in Anoka. Courtesy of SEH via Anoka Planning Commission. Ryan Companies is preparing to develop an 80,000-square-foot grocery store with an unnamed tenant in Anoka. City officials have approved plans for...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Basketball Climbs in the Rankings
The Maple Grove boys basketball team hasn’t drawn a lot of headlines, but that may be changing. They are ranked number two in the state class AAAA poll after an 11-2 start. The Crimson don’t have any big stars, but a balanced attack and consistently strong defense has keyed the good start.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
