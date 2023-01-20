Read full article on original website
Jim Norris selected as North Central Missouri College “Outstanding Employee” for January
Jim Norris, Art Instructor and Dorris Rider Gallery Director from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for January. Jim holds a Master of Arts degree in Sculpture and has been at NCMC for almost 22 years. Jim describes his job as inspirational, evolving,...
Princeton Rotary Club to sponsor “Trivia Night”
The Princeton Rotary Club will sponsor a trivia night as a fundraiser for scholarship money to support Princeton R-5 students. The event will be held at the Princeton Elementary School on February 18th at 6 pm. Teams can have up to six members with the cost set at $60.00 per...
Mid-States Services announces plans to expand service to areas north, west of Gallatin, to Lake Viking and Altamont
Mid-States Services has announced plans to extend fiber broadband to parts of the rural area north and west of Gallatin, Missouri including Lake Viking and the community of Altamont. Governor Parson announced on Monday, January 23 that Mid-States Services, a subsidiary of Grundy Electric Cooperative was successful in obtaining a...
Veterans Service Officer to be available at VFW Hall on two dates in February
Two dates in February have been set for the Veterans Service Officer to be available at the VFW Hall, 919 Washington Street, in Trenton. The officer will be at the VFW Hall on Friday, February 3rd, and Monday, February 13th. Hours on both days are from 9 am until 2...
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on 10 properties
Six properties were advanced, one was added, and three received continuances at Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Moving to public hearings next month were 403 East 9th Street; 506 Jackson Street; and 1801 Chicago. Advancing to findings of fact was 405 East 22nd Street.
13 locations in Trenton generate their own electricity, sell surplus to power grid
There are 13 net metering customer locations in Trenton, including two which were added in 2022. The city identified those locations as 140 East 8th in the name of Domanin Ratkovich and 2615 Mariner Road which belongs to Mike Sims. The first one was put into use in February 2015 at 5006 Lake Manor Drive.
Trenton City Council members, mayor clash over appointment to Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board
On a split vote, the Trenton City Council Monday night made an appointment to the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board, but not until after considerable discussion on who has the authority to make appointments. Two weeks ago, Mayor Linda Crooks appointed three people to the Convention and Visitors Bureau,...
Obituary & Services: Melvin L. Dixon, Sr.
Melvin L Dixon Sr. of Winigan, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at LaPlata Nursing Home at the age of 86. Melvin was born on March 1, 1936, in rural Adair County, Missouri. Melvin was born to Glen and Viola (Lutz) Dixon. Melvin grew up in the Pure Air area and attended rural schools including the Salisbury School.
TMU to absorb cost of generating electricity during extremely cold weather in December
The Trenton City Council was informed Monday night that the municipal utilities will absorb the additional expense when generators were used during the “energy emergency” during the cold weather in the four days before Christmas. The price per megawatt hour was $62 dollars, compared to $48 dollars per...
Obituary & Services: Edwin Ray Corzette
Edwin Ray Corzette, age 92, a three-year resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and former fifty-year resident of a farm near Blue Mound (Livingston County, Missouri), passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Edwin was born the son of Abie and Bertha (Moore) Corzette on June 17,...
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
Trenton Police Department reports an increase of 94 nuisance incidents during 2022
The Trenton Police Department reports there were 198 nuisance incidents filed for 2022, which is an increase of 94 reports compared to 2021. A nuisance summary indicates the greatest number of complaints for 2022 involved grass and weeds with 105 incidents. There were 73 incidents involving trash and debris, 17 unregistered vehicles, and three incidents involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.
Trenton man arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on Monday, January 23rd on a technical probation violation. Thirty-two-year-old Travis Vasey was arrested in Mercer County in drug court. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
Obituary & Services: Roger Collin Smith
Roger Collin Smith, age 73, a resident of rural Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on January 24, 2023, at his home. Roger was born the son of Chancey W. and Alta Grace (Gilliland) Smith on April 8, 1949, in Seattle, Washington. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer. He enjoyed his friends and loved his family.
Five streets, one parking lot proposed for overlay work in Trenton
Portions of five streets and one parking lot in Trenton have been proposed for the street overlay project in 2023. Collectively, the Trenton Street Department projects are expected to use 3,767 tons of asphalt. Proposed for overlay work are East 10th Street between Normal and Oklahoma Avenue, Pleasant Plain, from...
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual
Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual. Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
Obituary & Services: Debbie Easton
Debbie Easton, 66, Gladstone, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Wednesday, January 18 2023 at a Kansas City, MO health care facility. She was born March 2, 1956, in Bethany, MO the daughter of Frank T. and Madge (Hall) Arney. On December 28, 1985, she married Michael Lynn “Mike”...
