Grand Forks, ND

Complex

Arizona Death Row Inmate Withdraws Execution Request, Citing Concerns Over Lethal Injection Process

An Arizona death row inmate has asked the court to withdraw his execution request, saying the lethal injection process amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment.”. According to AZCentral, 51-year-old Aaron Gunches filed a motion last year asking the state Supreme Court to issue his death warrant. The inmate was sentenced to death nearly 15 years ago, after he was found guilty of kidnapping and fatally shooting Ted Price—the ex-husband of his then-girlfriend. Gunches initially told the court he wanted to be executed “so that justice may be lawfully served and give closure to the victim’s family”; however, the inmate claims he had a change of heart following recent executions carried out by the Arizona Department of Corrections.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

Tennessee fires officials after damning death penalty report

Tennessee has fired two top officials after a report revealed numerous errors in the state's lethal injection system. The Department of Corrections has fired head lawyer, Debra Inglis, and Inspector General Kelly Young. The independent report found drugs used in Tennessee's lethal injections were not properly tested for contaminants. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution

A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Former state correctional officer allegedly assaulted at least 22 female inmates

SACRAMENTO  — A former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, state prison officials said Wednesday.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez, a former officer at the Central California Women's Facility, with the Madera County District Attorney's Office."Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said. "That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KRMG

Arkansas detainee died of starvation and neglect, lawsuit claims

NEW YORK — The Sebastian County jail in Arkansas is facing a lawsuit that accuses officials of letting a detainee die of starvation and neglect while in their care. According to the complaint, Larry Price Jr., 51, was found by guards lying in a pool of his own urine and contaminated water, unresponsive in August 2021 after having been detained for more than a year. His once 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound frame emaciated down to 90 pounds, the lawsuit states.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR

