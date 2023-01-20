ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Overnight south Charlotte apartment shooting caps off violent weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight at a south Charlotte apartment complex. The shooting happened sometime around 11:30 p.m. at the complex on Lodge South Circle, which is off Arrowood Road. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital. A WBTV crew...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Juvenile killed in east Charlotte shooting homicide; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway midday Sunday in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Camera Video Released In August 2022 Officer-Involved Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in August 2022. The incident happened as three officers were trying to serve an involuntary commitment order. Officers responded to St. Croix Lane shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Kannapolis Police: One Dead After Fatal Shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex on Pacific Court. This happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say they found Isaiah Martinez, 18, of Kannapolis, dead from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the victim was found around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot on Pacific Court, just off Rainbow Drive. The parking lot is in front of a building in the West Green Apartment complex.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Crash On Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC

