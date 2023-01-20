ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash

A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery

Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail

GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

WHEC TV-10

Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

ATF provides on-call agent & ballistics expert to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A task force made up of Rochester police and several federal partners is changing its approach in order to get some of the most violent criminals, and more dangerous weapons, off the streets. The specialized task force has been around for about 20 years and as the nature of crimes evolve, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man killed in East End was acquitted in 2015 Boys and Girls Club mass shooting

BREAKING: Rochester Police say that Michael Mathis, who was found not guilty in the 2015 Boys & Girls Club mass shooting, was shot to death Saturday in the East End. Mathis, 25 of Gates, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a parking lot on East Avenue and North Union Street. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died. RPD says they have no suspects in custody.
