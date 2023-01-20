Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
Rochester woman arrested for sister’s death in car crash, RPD calls it 3rd homicide
Investigators said she drove the vehicle at a speed of at least 50 mph when she passed Green-Robinson. She then crashed her car into a tree, which killed her sister.
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect arrested, wanted in string of car thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested Friday for a robbery at a Pittsford jewelry store was also a suspect in a string of car thefts, according to investigators. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Rochester resident Zeaquan Walker asked to see jewelry at The Source Fine Jewelers on January 16, then brandished a […]
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
18-year-old stabbed on Dewey Ave., woman arrested
When officers responded to the area, they found the male victim with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The woman, 54, was taken into custody by RPD.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash on Denver St., RPD calls it 3rd homicide
A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a fatal car crash on Denver Street as Rochester police are calling it the third homicide of 2023. Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash …. A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in Fatal Parma Crash
A Rochester man will serve 7-and-a-third to 22 years in prison in a drunken crash that killed a Lockport man. 35-year-old James Jacobs pleaded guilty last month to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and weapons possession. Prosecutors say Jacobs's car hit one driven by 52-year-old Stephen Kneeland head-on on Route 104 in...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery
Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
WHEC TV-10
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
iheart.com
Rochester Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Sister
A Rochester woman is facing charges in a crash in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed her sister. City police say Jellia Lockhart lost control as she drove recklessly past another car on Hazelwood Terrace at Denver Street. Her car hit a tree and killed her sister,...
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
WHEC TV-10
Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Homicide Victim was Acquitted in 2015 Boys and Girls Club Shooting
UPDATE: Rochester police have confirmed that the man killed in the weekend homicide was 25-year-old Michael Mathis, the same man who was found not guilty five years ago in the 2015 triple homicide outside the Boys and Girls Club. He was shot and killed late Saturday night in a parking...
13 WHAM
Family of Gates fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
Rochester, N.Y. — Brenda Wells, 55, died last Tuesday, two days after being struck on Elmgrove Road in Gates. Police said they have identified the SUV involved but have not made any arrests. Brenda's son DJ is struggling to come to terms with the loss of his mother, as...
WHEC TV-10
Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
ATF provides on-call agent & ballistics expert to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A task force made up of Rochester police and several federal partners is changing its approach in order to get some of the most violent criminals, and more dangerous weapons, off the streets. The specialized task force has been around for about 20 years and as the nature of crimes evolve, […]
WHEC TV-10
Man killed in East End was acquitted in 2015 Boys and Girls Club mass shooting
BREAKING: Rochester Police say that Michael Mathis, who was found not guilty in the 2015 Boys & Girls Club mass shooting, was shot to death Saturday in the East End. Mathis, 25 of Gates, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a parking lot on East Avenue and North Union Street. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died. RPD says they have no suspects in custody.
Comments / 0