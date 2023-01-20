Art isn’t created in a vacuum. You look at the artwork and you might wonder what was going on with the artist or society at that time. It has often been debated when looking at powerful art: did the art come first or the environment that inspired it? Many times, a piece of art is a window into a whole world. The artwork reflects something of the artist and that time. Francisco Goya and Pablo Picasso, even though they lived nearly a century apart and had dramatically different styles, both created important masterworks showing the disasters of Spanish wars and how cruel war was. Andy Warhol’s work reflected a very commercialized world — this translated into some of his most famous pop art works.

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO