ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
MARATHON, FL
flkeysnews.com

A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died

A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.
HIALEAH, FL
keysweekly.com

TWISTED ART WITH A SIDE OF SPHYNX

“I’ve already uploaded your DNA,” he said slyly. Meet local artist Sebastian Wolf who recently was hanging at the Kava Culture Bar on Fleming. Street, where some of his metal and stone wearable — and collectible — art was on display. The quirky artist and his wife Magesty’s two constant companions are their unusual cats: the striking blue-eyed sphynxes Galaxy and Anura. The felines’ mode of travel these days is a stroller that was parked at Kava the day we sat down to talk about Wolf’s intricate and metaphysical pieces as revealed in jewelry and sculpture.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA

What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

ARTIST’S CORNER: INSPIRING MUSES OF THE UPPER KEYS

Art isn’t created in a vacuum. You look at the artwork and you might wonder what was going on with the artist or society at that time. It has often been debated when looking at powerful art: did the art come first or the environment that inspired it? Many times, a piece of art is a window into a whole world. The artwork reflects something of the artist and that time. Francisco Goya and Pablo Picasso, even though they lived nearly a century apart and had dramatically different styles, both created important masterworks showing the disasters of Spanish wars and how cruel war was. Andy Warhol’s work reflected a very commercialized world — this translated into some of his most famous pop art works.
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows diver rescued off Key West following search

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video captured the moments after a diver was rescued off the Florida Keys. The video shows 21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer embracing a loved one after he was brought on board a boat. A strong current pulled the experienced diver underwater and away from a...
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. "It's a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation," said Flora Beal with MDAS. "Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county."A neighbor alerted authorities to the dogs in left behind in the vacant home, and after getting permission from the rental property's owner to enter, they scooped up the pooches. ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you

MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida

MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
PARKLAND, FL
keysweekly.com

BUILDING BLOCKS: VILLAGE PERMITS DECREASING & 300 UNITS IN LIMBO

Building permits in the village of Islamorada are decreasing — all but 22 market rate allocations were available in 2022 with 73 applicants waiting to build on their properties. With 11 remaining market rate building permits expected to be drawn down in 2023, the majority of village council members...
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy