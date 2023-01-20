Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
flkeysnews.com
A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died
A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.
keysweekly.com
TWISTED ART WITH A SIDE OF SPHYNX
“I’ve already uploaded your DNA,” he said slyly. Meet local artist Sebastian Wolf who recently was hanging at the Kava Culture Bar on Fleming. Street, where some of his metal and stone wearable — and collectible — art was on display. The quirky artist and his wife Magesty’s two constant companions are their unusual cats: the striking blue-eyed sphynxes Galaxy and Anura. The felines’ mode of travel these days is a stroller that was parked at Kava the day we sat down to talk about Wolf’s intricate and metaphysical pieces as revealed in jewelry and sculpture.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
WSVN-TV
South Florida man walks down the aisle after paralyzed due diving accident
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man says the power of love helped him overcome an accident that nearly took his life. The accident, the recovery and finally the wedding. Now the married couple said they’re ready to face anything life can throw at them as husband and wife.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
Falling Iguana Smacks Florida Man In The Face During Yoga Class
'It felt like a sandbag hit me in the face,' the victim said.
keysweekly.com
ARTIST’S CORNER: INSPIRING MUSES OF THE UPPER KEYS
Art isn’t created in a vacuum. You look at the artwork and you might wonder what was going on with the artist or society at that time. It has often been debated when looking at powerful art: did the art come first or the environment that inspired it? Many times, a piece of art is a window into a whole world. The artwork reflects something of the artist and that time. Francisco Goya and Pablo Picasso, even though they lived nearly a century apart and had dramatically different styles, both created important masterworks showing the disasters of Spanish wars and how cruel war was. Andy Warhol’s work reflected a very commercialized world — this translated into some of his most famous pop art works.
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSVN-TV
Video shows diver rescued off Key West following search
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video captured the moments after a diver was rescued off the Florida Keys. The video shows 21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer embracing a loved one after he was brought on board a boat. A strong current pulled the experienced diver underwater and away from a...
26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. "It's a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation," said Flora Beal with MDAS. "Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county."A neighbor alerted authorities to the dogs in left behind in the vacant home, and after getting permission from the rental property's owner to enter, they scooped up the pooches. ...
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
WSVN-TV
Dog Date Movie Night lets pet owners bring furry companions to Silverspot Cinema in Miami
Having dogs is a social experience. In downtown Miami, “yappy hour” and movie night are really elevating movie time. As many of us know, movies with dogs are just like movies of dogs. Like at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami for Dog Date Movie Night by Doggizen. Sara...
100 Montaditos Plans Coral Way Location
The upcoming location will be the brand's sixth in Miami
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 396-Unit Parkland Apartment Community in Affluent Suburban Miami Market of Parkland, Florida
MIAMI, FL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Parkland Apartments, a 396-unit Class A multifamily community in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST.
keysweekly.com
BUILDING BLOCKS: VILLAGE PERMITS DECREASING & 300 UNITS IN LIMBO
Building permits in the village of Islamorada are decreasing — all but 22 market rate allocations were available in 2022 with 73 applicants waiting to build on their properties. With 11 remaining market rate building permits expected to be drawn down in 2023, the majority of village council members...
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Click10.com
Florida Keys man arrested after breaking into home, assaulting man, authorities say
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man was arrested Friday after forcing his way into a residence and attacking a man, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Edward Jack Burke, 46, was charged with burglary with a battery. Authorities said MCSO was...
