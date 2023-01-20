Read full article on original website
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back for Bucks, Bobby Portis on bench Monday
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo is back in action after missing five games with a sore left knee. He is replacing Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Giannis has the highest salary on Monday at $11,400...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Tuesday 1/24/23
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
Blake Griffin playing with Boston's second unit on Tuesday night
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Griffin will come off the bench after Grant Williams was chosen as Boston's starter on the road. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 264.2 minutes this season, Griffin is producing 0.82 FanDuel points per minute...
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Monday 1/23/23
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
Immanuel Quickley (knee) active for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Quickley will suit up at home after New York's guard was sidelined one game with knee soreness. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 12.4...
Joel Embiid (foot) uncertain Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is uncertain for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and he might pick up a second straight absence on Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell will be in line for another start if Embiid is inactive. numberFire's models project Embiid for 33.5...
San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford's status is currently in the air after San Antonio's guard was listed as questionable with left adductor tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked second in pace if Langford is inactive.
