FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs
The Atlanta Falcons are looking at the free agency wideout market. The team found success at wide receiver in rookie Drake London, this year's first-round pick out of the University of Southern California leads them in receiving with 866 yards and four touchdowns. But if they wish to make it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Several Vikings Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest For Offensive Coordinator Jobs
In just the last week, four different Vikings assistant coaches have drawn interest for offensive coordinator positions. That tells you teams around the league took notice of what Kevin O'Connell and his staff did in their first season in Minnesota. The Chargers, who fired OC Joe Lombardi, requested to interview...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Patriots Hire Bill O’Brien as Offensive Coach; What’s Next?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have completed their search for a new offensive coordinator. University of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the organization, as first reported by ESPN. Just over one week removed from issuing a press release to announce their intention...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen. Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Excited’ About Bill O’Brien Reunion
A propensity for gridiron-based championship hardware and cheering on Mac Jones notwithstanding, the middle of the Venn diagram between Foxboro and Tuscaloosa is rather small. It widened on Tuesday with the return of Bill O'Brien to the Gillette Stadium sidelines. The University of Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Dorchester, Mass. native was named the New England Patriots' new offensive coordinator after previously holding the spot in 2011, one of many roles he repped during a prior five-year stretch in New England (2007-11).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Colts’ First Head Coach Finalist Revealed
It was recently reported that the Indianapolis Colts would be whittling down their dozen-strong list of head coaching candidates this week, and we now know which of them is the first finalist. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts want to bring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Many Compensatory Draft Picks Will Packers Receive?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could receive three compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on projections from OverTheCap.com. Compensatory draft picks are dispensed by the league on a secret formula that is highlighted by average annual salary and also considers playing time and postseason awards such as Associated Press All-Pro and Pro Football Writers of America all-conference.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Favored to Sign Impending FA RB Saquon Barkley
NFL free agency is still seven weeks away, and they don't even have a head coach yet, but the Denver Broncos are among the betting favorites for Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. Online bookmaker BetOnline.ag recently installed the Broncos with the third-highest odds to sign Barkley, who may not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Select Arguably Best 2023 RB in Latest Mock Draft
The Buffalo Bills didn't have a true No. 1 running back this past season, as a committee of Devin Singletary and James Cook took most of the carries at the position while quarterback Josh Allen led the team in rushing touchdowns. But while the final draft order is still not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4 Commanders Coaches Getting Elevated Opportunities at Reese’s Senior Bowl
This year's Reese's Senior Bowl will be a bit different than years past, and it'll directly benefit the Washington Commanders. More specifically, it'll benefit assistant coaches across the staff as four of them will be elevated to position coach positions for this year's event. For the National Team this year,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Brian Daboll Named NFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards
When Brian Daboll was hired last January, many expected the New York Giants to be one of the worst teams in the league yet again, as they would have to figure out who they were as a team. Daboll, who hailed from the Bills organization along with general manager Joe...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Startin’ Somethin’: Robert Kraft, Purchasing the Patriots and The Jacksons?
When searching for the origins of the New England Patriots dynasty, it would be acceptable to “Blame it on the Boogie.”. The story of longtime fan turned team owner and CEO, Robert Kraft, is one which is revered within the annals of the region’s folklore. Since his official purchase of the team on Jan. 21, 1994 (of which Pats fans celebrated the anniversary this weekend) the Patriots organization has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success. However, the history of the Patriots is one that involves as much defeat as it does victory.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Skylar, Gesicki, and More
We'll agree to disagree on the Tua playing/not playing on the outcome of game. Thought this was one of the best defensive games all year. What would be your key reasons for the loss? Certainly some crucial drops by WRs & poor run game. Appreciate all your work this year Alain!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff Structure Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is set for a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, to oversee operations for the "East" team in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, featuring some of the top seniors across college football. But there's a slight change from the staff's usual structure, as coach Arthur Smith...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mawae Takes Reins of High School Program
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Tennessee Titans center and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is going back to school. Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville that has made a significant investment in athletics in recent years, introduced Mawae as its new high school football coach Tuesday. The football program has won the state championship each of the last two years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch
View the original article to see embedded media. Football schedule today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch, stream. Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: BUF -250 |...
