RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed flyweight champion after a bittersweet ending to a historic fourth meeting with his toughest rival. After a brilliant start to the flyweight title unification bout for Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) in the UFC 283 co-main event against Deiveson Figueiredo, a doctor’s stoppage led to the end of the fight after the third round. The right eye of Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) was swollen shut, resulting in the crowning of Moreno as champion at Jeunesse Arena.

2 DAYS AGO