Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was only released a few months ago, and fans are already wondering if there will be a new Call of Duty title coming out in 2023. The Call of Duty franchise traditionally releases a new game every year. Modern Warfare 2 dropped on Oct. 28, without Ranked Play and with many bugs hindering gameplay. Compared to previous titles, movement was also nerfed, and players have been very vocal about their disappointment with the game so far.

7 HOURS AGO