Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
KVIA
El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
Car ends up in sinkhole in South-Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car ended up in a sinkhole in South-Central El Paso Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso Fire Department. Firefighters was dispatched to the scene along the 700 block of Feliz Place and Flower Drive. That’s near Ascarate Lake. It happened about 2:50 p.m. One person was checked on […]
The Most Loving Places In The US Were Ranked & A Small Texas City Beat The Entire Country
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and celebrating it — whether you’re single or taken — is the perfect excuse to have a day full of nothing but love and sweet messages. A recent study by Crossword Solver, a website for anything crossword puzzles, evaluated millions...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water employee rescued from empty water tank in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire and its special rescue team recued a person who fell into a water tank in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The report around 10:09 a.m. indicated that a man, believed to be in his 50s, fell into a water tank in the 4100 Delta Drive near Boone Street.
20 Years Ago Vans Warped Tour Made Las Cruces A Regular Stop
Between 1995 to 2019, Vans Warped Tour was one of the biggest musical festivals in the United States (and the world). For us in El Paso & Las Cruces, we would get excited during the summertime because we knew exactly where Vans would be; they would always go to the home of the Aggies: New Mexico State University. More specifically, the practice fields (or Intramural Fields).
There’s A Good Chance These Roads In El Paso Will Ruin Your Tires
Nothing ruins your day more than driving around while you're doing your errands, and then all of a sudden... That little notification goes off saying there's something wrong with your tires. You pull over & you now... you have to bring out the spare tire & replace the old one that is now ruined.
L.A. Vegan Junk Food Pop-Up Drops into El Paso for One Day
Wait, vegan can be deep fried, and it can be unhealthy? What?!. Vuture Food, a California-based vegan restaurant, is hitting the road and returning to El Paso with a food truck full of vegan junk food. The company announced on its website that they’ve locked in a February 2023 pop-up date at the Old Sheepdog Brewery.
Who Are These People And Why Were They Important To El Paso?
There are many buildings around El Paso named after people. You'll probably recognize the names but do you know who they were and why they're honored this way?. Schools are big on using famous names. With all the different school functions and athletic events that happen, most everyone in town is familiar with those names. Whether they're parents or not.
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- High egg prices in El Paso have some crossing to Juarez in search of lower prices. Since the end of 2022, when the rise in cases of bird flu started, egg prices have been escalating significantly. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 43 million chickens had to The post Borderland residents hunt for cheaper eggs in Juarez; face fines if smuggled into U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
earnthenecklace.com
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces small businesses now able to repair or get reimbursed for property damages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Tuesday Las Cruces city councilors approved the use of $400,000 to help local small businesses repair current property damage or get reimbursed for past damages. CBS4 on your side spoke with businesses who said they have struggled with vandalism. "It would definitely help the...
cbs4local.com
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers
They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
El Paso Water to build $47M headquarters, rates to increase in March
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water will soon break ground on its new $47 million headquarters in East El Paso. The groundbreaking comes as El Paso Water customers will see a $9 increase in their water bills come March. “I know the water bill isn’t the only thing going up, El Paso water […]
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3