Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men made off with cash and thousands of dollars in lottery tickets after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side last weekend. The men, who were wearing all black at the time, went into the BP store, in the...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
nbc15.com
Watch: Columbia Co. squad footage shows chase and rescue of woman in back seat
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Squad cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop before a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. NBC15 obtained Tuesday the 911 call and footage from the Columbia Co....
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
nbc15.com
JPD: Child’s wrist broken trying to protect woman from attacker
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman early Saturday morning that ended up leading to a 12-year-old suffering a broken wrist while trying to protect her. The call began around 1:15 a.m. when a child called 911 saying her mother...
Channel 3000
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
nbc15.com
State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state agent charged in the shooting of Quadren Wilson returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday morning where he pleaded not guilty in connection with the incident. Mark Wagner was accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon for the Feb....
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
nbc15.com
Janesville Police arrest woman in connection to shots-fired complaints
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Janesville woman was arrested Saturday night after police received shots fired complaints in two separate locations in the city, officials said. Janesville Police Department said it was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Pearl St where they found multiple shell...
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
x1071.com
Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting
Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
nbc15.com
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police
The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
Channel 3000
Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash outside Baraboo. Emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road W around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rizzio was...
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on Belvidere crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Steven Pulkrabek, 74, as the driver who was killed in a head-on collision in Belvidere’s Route 76 on Saturday. Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. They found two […]
Comments / 0