nbc15.com

Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

JPD: Child’s wrist broken trying to protect woman from attacker

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman early Saturday morning that ended up leading to a 12-year-old suffering a broken wrist while trying to protect her. The call began around 1:15 a.m. when a child called 911 saying her mother...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state agent charged in the shooting of Quadren Wilson returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday morning where he pleaded not guilty in connection with the incident. Mark Wagner was accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon for the Feb....
DANE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home

It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police arrest woman in connection to shots-fired complaints

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Janesville woman was arrested Saturday night after police received shots fired complaints in two separate locations in the city, officials said. Janesville Police Department said it was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Pearl St where they found multiple shell...
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting

Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
HIGHLAND, WI
nbc15.com

20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash

BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police

The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash outside Baraboo. Emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road W around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rizzio was...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI

