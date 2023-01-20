Read full article on original website
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
Montana Senate Approves SB-120, Honoring Chief Earl Old Person
HELENA -- The Montana State Senate on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would set up a memorial highway through the Blackfeet Reservation in honor of the tribe’s late chief, Earl Old Person. The memorial highway would stretch on Highway 89 between the Canadian border and its...
EXPANDING Our Montana Crops
The Montana Pulse Crop Committee's looking for proposals for market development & educational projects designed to promote & enhance our Montana pulse industry through research, promotion, development & market development. Your proposals MUST be submitted through the WebGrants system by 5 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon, March 1st. Please see the Montana Department of Agriculture's "News" page for public meeting information.
She’s A Stonehocker For Sure
She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
