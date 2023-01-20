ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Gov Announces Big News to Block ESG in Montana

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) made a big announcement while we were LIVE at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, an announcement that was very popular with the pro 2nd Amendment and gun industry crowd. What was the big news? Here you go: "The state of Montana has now blocked...
EXPANDING Our Montana Crops

The Montana Pulse Crop Committee's looking for proposals for market development & educational projects designed to promote & enhance our Montana pulse industry through research, promotion, development & market development. Your proposals MUST be submitted through the WebGrants system by 5 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon, March 1st. Please see the Montana Department of Agriculture's "News" page for public meeting information.
She’s A Stonehocker For Sure

She's Marilyn "Mitzi" McDowell Stonehocker, & she's all Montanan. Her book is, "Montana Me; Stories from a Life Outdoors, " & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The woman spent her entire life hunting game, riding horses, & going toe to "booted" toe with the natural world. Sounds like a typical Jerry Puffer, weekend to me. Mitzi's beautiful presentation follows her journey from her time as a young girl learning how to hunt & deal with wildlife encounters, to her reflections in later years on the proper ways to be safe & smart while spending time outdoors. Check out "Montana Me," from Sweetgrass Books at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st person with the correct answer to my sports trivia question at Saturday morning at 7:30, & WIN the book. Hopefully, I get the answer right away so I head back into our Golden Triangle outdoors early to start my wild & wooly outdoor weekend...
