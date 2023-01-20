ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation Refuses To Move Foward With YMCA

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes from Julie Randall, Chair of St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee. “We are writing to express our frustration over the recent decision of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation to refuse to forward for state approval $15 million in bond authority for the construction of a YMCA in the county. After years of discussion, planning, and public input, the county commissioners entered into a formal agreement last year with the YMCA for the building of a YMCA, with the county agreeing to contribute that $15 million to the project. The project’s total cost is expected to be just over $22.1 million and all costs of operation will be assumed by the YMCA when construction is completed.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

What Did The Southern Maryland Housing Market Do In 2022?

HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– While home prices continued to increase over a tumultuous year, the housing market in Southern Maryland encountered several notable changes over the past 12 months, signaling the return to a pre-pandemic market state. . According to year-over-year data compiled by the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®,...
Bay Net

Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School

RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
RIDGE, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For Winter

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods. Barns at...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 To Annapolis Man

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing the Lottery, the Anne Arundel County man...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in

BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
VIRGINIA STATE
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
worldatlas.com

7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia

Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy