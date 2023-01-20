LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes from Julie Randall, Chair of St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee. “We are writing to express our frustration over the recent decision of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation to refuse to forward for state approval $15 million in bond authority for the construction of a YMCA in the county. After years of discussion, planning, and public input, the county commissioners entered into a formal agreement last year with the YMCA for the building of a YMCA, with the county agreeing to contribute that $15 million to the project. The project’s total cost is expected to be just over $22.1 million and all costs of operation will be assumed by the YMCA when construction is completed.

