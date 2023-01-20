Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation Refuses To Move Foward With YMCA
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The following letter comes from Julie Randall, Chair of St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee. “We are writing to express our frustration over the recent decision of the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation to refuse to forward for state approval $15 million in bond authority for the construction of a YMCA in the county. After years of discussion, planning, and public input, the county commissioners entered into a formal agreement last year with the YMCA for the building of a YMCA, with the county agreeing to contribute that $15 million to the project. The project’s total cost is expected to be just over $22.1 million and all costs of operation will be assumed by the YMCA when construction is completed.
Oyster farming co-op earns money from Maryland county to help reduce pollution
Sunlight glinted off the water as Billy Rice stood on the gunwale of Miss Jill, his 24-foot Chesapeake Classic boat. Gripping the wooden handles of his scissors-like oyster tongs, he repeatedly worked them open and shut. From the murky depths of the Wicomico River came a scraping sound as the...
What Did The Southern Maryland Housing Market Do In 2022?
HUGHESVILLE, Md. –– While home prices continued to increase over a tumultuous year, the housing market in Southern Maryland encountered several notable changes over the past 12 months, signaling the return to a pre-pandemic market state. . According to year-over-year data compiled by the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors®,...
More Than 182,000 Enrolled For 2023 Coverage Through Maryland Health Connection
– A record number of Marylanders – 182,166 – enrolled in coverage for 2023 through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace in its 10th year of operation. Open enrollment began Nov. 1, 2022, and ended Jan. 15. People who enrolled in January will start coverage...
Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School
RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For Winter
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods. Barns at...
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 To Annapolis Man
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing the Lottery, the Anne Arundel County man...
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Maryland named one of 2023’s worst states to retire in
BALTIMORE, MD—With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Retire. Maryland came in near the bottom of the list at No. 42 out of fifty. To help retirees find a...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership
Every four years after an election, the Maryland governor makes what seems like routine appointments to the state’s 24 election boards, after seeking nominees... The post With a Democrat in the governor’s office, local election boards are changing membership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection
Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
Maryland Listed as “9th Worst State to Retire In” According to Study
With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best States to Retire, with Maryland coming in at #42– the 9th worst of all states. “To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call...
Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
7 Most Underrated Towns in Virginia
Virginia is a state located in the southeast of the United States and has a long stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. Its terrain ranges from the Chesapeake Bay through to the Appalachian Mountains. Virginia also has a rich history as it was one of the original 13 colonies, and landmarks and civil war relics mark towns across the state. Though there are several well-known cities and towns in Virginia, there are also many hidden gems full of small-town charm and beauty.
Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
