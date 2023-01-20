ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' Hamlin attends his 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The question that many had asked during the course of the week has been answered: Damar Hamlin is in the house. Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

