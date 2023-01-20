Yuba City bicyclist, 69, killed in crash with pickup truck, CHP officials say

A Yuba City bicyclist died Thursday evening after a collision with a pickup truck in Yuba County, authorities said.

The bicyclist, a 69-year-old Yuba City man, was riding eastbound across Feather River Boulevard, north of Country Club Road in the Plumas Lake area, when a broadside crash occurred with a Ford F-250 pickup, the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The bicyclist was ejected by the crash and suffered major head trauma, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup was traveling about 60 mph on northbound Feather River Boulevard, according to the CHP. The Ford driver, a 60-year-old Olivehurst man, was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs and not considered factors in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation, CHP officials wrote.

The bicyclist’s identity will be released by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.