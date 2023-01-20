ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we preview the Vaquero Cook-off, Briscoe Western Art Museum, Black Lab Brewing, and Lil Wonders Studio. Buckle up, San Antonio! Rusty Badillo from RB Custom Buckles shows off the winning Grand Champion buckle from last year’s Vaquero Cook-off. Feb. 4, 2023, enjoy a fun competition and festive day full of food and entertainment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 23, 2023

Do you miss Halloween already? Well, you can spend a spooky night in one of the city’s oldest operating cemeteries. Stroll through the grounds, listen to the stories, and hang out with the ghosts of the past. Learn strange and interesting facts about San Antonio’s history and find out the basics of paranormal investigation and spirit communication. There will even be equipment you can use at the end of the tour.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City

A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series. Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave. According to the website, the Honors Performance Series...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February

SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
San Antonio, TX

