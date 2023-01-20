Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future in just a year
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 24, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we preview the Vaquero Cook-off, Briscoe Western Art Museum, Black Lab Brewing, and Lil Wonders Studio. Buckle up, San Antonio! Rusty Badillo from RB Custom Buckles shows off the winning Grand Champion buckle from last year’s Vaquero Cook-off. Feb. 4, 2023, enjoy a fun competition and festive day full of food and entertainment.
San Antonio has mixed feelings about what ‘puro’ means. I’m concerned
What does puro mean to you?
KSAT 12
San Antonio high school senior named finalist in renowned science competition
A San Antonio high school student has been chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Regeneron and Society for Science Talent Search. Hannah Guan from BASIS San Antonio Shavano Campus was one of 40 finalists chosen to progress in the renowned science and math competition, which rewards young scientists and focuses on various topics.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
KSAT 12
Here is where you can find Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas. From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City. To save you the time of hunting down...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 23, 2023
Do you miss Halloween already? Well, you can spend a spooky night in one of the city’s oldest operating cemeteries. Stroll through the grounds, listen to the stories, and hang out with the ghosts of the past. Learn strange and interesting facts about San Antonio’s history and find out the basics of paranormal investigation and spirit communication. There will even be equipment you can use at the end of the tour.
KSAT 12
Look inside 120-year-old San Antonio home on National Historic Registry
SAN ANTONIO – A nearly 120-year-old home on the National Historic Registry is for sale in San Antonio. The $1.5 million home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and is located at 501 W French Place in midtown, not far from the St. Mary’s Strip.
tourcounsel.com
Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
San Antonio's Alamodome to offer vegan food items
SAVOR, the culinary division of the the Alamodome, struck a new partnership with plant-based food provider Wicked Kitchen.
KSAT 12
Cupid’s Chase 5k returns to San Antonio, helping raise funds for people with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO – Cupid’s Chase 5k is gearing up for its 15th return to the Alamo City on Feb. 11 at OP Schnabel Park. Put on by Community Options, the event raises funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options says this is a mission they have been dedicated to since 1989.
Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in Texas
There was bad news for renters in San Antonio last year, with rental prices increasing by over 5% across the year. In a new report released by online real estate brokerage Redfin, renters in San Antonio faced a more considerable rental increase than any other city in Texas. Between Dec. 2021 and December 2022, rents in San Antonio rose 5.1%.
KSAT 12
Boerne High School band student selected to perform in New York City
A Boerne High School student has been chosen as a finalist for this year’s Honors Performance series. Connor West will travel to New York City to perform in the series in early February at Carnegie Hall located at 881 7th Ave. According to the website, the Honors Performance Series...
news4sanantonio.com
Beatle tribute band ‘Fab Four’ coming to San Antonio
If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss this! The Fab Four are heading to the Alamo City for a live performance at the Tobin Center.
KSAT 12
Watch: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony
SAN ANTONO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking at the Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony that will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Port San Antonio. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. You can view a livestream of the event, by clicking on the video player above.
UT San Antonio
In Memoriam: UTSA remembers counseling professor, department chair Thelma Duffey
JANUARY 23, 2023 — The counseling department and the entire UTSA community are mourning the loss of longtime UTSA faculty member Thelma Duffey. Duffey, a professor and chair of the Department of Counseling in the College of Education and Human Development, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Duffey...
KSAT 12
Next step in $2.5B expansion for San Antonio International Airport to take place in February
SAN ANTONIO – $2.5 billion. That is the projected price for the new expansion for the San Antonio International Airport, but it wont happen overnight. That’s what Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports for the city of San Antonio said, when he talked about the various reasons for the project, along with the timetable and big plans for Stinson Municipal Airport.
