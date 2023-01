The boys are back! Ocean’s Eleven‘s dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted filming their upcoming Apple thriller, Wolves, in New York City on Jan. 24. While on the set of the new project, Brad rocked a pair of grey dress pants, a grey sweater, and a white button-up shirt complete with a leather jacket. George, for his part, looked dapper in dark dress pants, and a black turtleneck. He even twinned with his pal in a black leather jacket!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO