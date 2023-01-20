ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Stun gun used on Ohio father while EMTs work on baby

By Noelle Haynes
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report.

On Thursday around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Belmont Street NW for a baby less than one year old with a medical emergency. When police arrived on scene, the child was breathing, according to the Warren police report.

EMTs soon arrived and took the baby to the ambulance.

While the EMTs worked on the child, the father, Jordan Ryan, arrived. Ryan tried to get to the child in the ambulance. The EMT who was working on the baby had to step away to hold Ryan back, according to the police report.

Officers on scene told Ryan they would use a stun gun on him if he did not exit the ambulance. When Ryan did not comply, police used the stun gun on Ryan, according to the police report.

Police were then able to secure Ryan in handcuffs and the EMTs continued working on the baby, according to the police report.

Police took photos of the incident and then released Ryan from his handcuffs. Police then informed Ryan that he would receive a summons.

The EMTs transported the child to Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Ryan was charged with misconduct at an emergency. He was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m. but did not appear. A warrant will be issued for his appearance in court.

