Demolition at abandoned hotel begins
Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library
Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County.
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County
Dickson City to convert former video rental shop into community center
Dickson City is getting a community center. Using a donated building at 824 Main St. and grant funding, Dickson City officials are converting a former video rental shop into a space for community groups to gather, an area for the borough’s historical society to showcase its memorabilia and, potentially, an office for elected state officials to meet with their constituents — among other features.
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch
Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space
Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg
Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own
Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
Harrisburg to begin homeless encampment clean-up after relocating residents
The City of Harrisburg is gearing up for a major clean-up and extermination effort under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city has called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation, and they gave residents a week to leave.
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Luzerne Foundation CEO visits PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Pedri, the president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, as part of the NEPA’s Children First initiative at Eyewitness News. David talks about how the Luzerne Foundation will be putting kids first in the...
Show Me the Money: Homebuying in 2023
The past couple of years have been a seller's dream, when it comes to real estate. That could be changing though. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Stop sign installation set in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County
Starting Monday, Jan. 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will work on installing a stop sign at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. This will make the intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Drivers can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.
Snowy roads in Lackawanna County
MT COBB, Pa. — The snow and slush make for sloppy road conditions in the Mount Cobb area. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, Monday morning to look at the conditions there. IMPORTANT LINKS:. For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage...
