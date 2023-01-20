Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO