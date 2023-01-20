Surprise man found guilty of false claims to the IRS
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal jury found a Surprise man guilty on 17 counts of fraud.
In a press release, the verdict took place on Wednesday, January 11. This is based on the following charges against 52-year-old Anthony Henry Williams:
- One count of Conspiracy
- Seven counts of False Claims to the IRS
- Eight counts of Money Laundering
- One count of Mail Fraud
In detail, Williams submitted seven false tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), in 2018 and 2019, claiming over $3 million in refunds.
The IRS then processed the returns, resulting in an unwarranted $600,000 refund. The IRS told Williams that his return was fraudulent and he needed to return the money.
Instead of abiding by the IRS's request, Williams bought two luxury vehicles, a home, and other lavish items.
At this time, Williams's sentencing will take place on March 27. To read more about the case, click here .
