Surprise man found guilty of false claims to the IRS

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal jury found a Surprise man guilty on 17 counts of fraud.

In a press release, the verdict took place on Wednesday, January 11. This is based on the following charges against 52-year-old Anthony Henry Williams:

One count of Conspiracy

Seven counts of False Claims to the IRS

Eight counts of Money Laundering

One count of Mail Fraud

In detail, Williams submitted seven false tax returns to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), in 2018 and 2019, claiming over $3 million in refunds.

The IRS then processed the returns, resulting in an unwarranted $600,000 refund. The IRS told Williams that his return was fraudulent and he needed to return the money.

Instead of abiding by the IRS's request, Williams bought two luxury vehicles, a home, and other lavish items.

At this time, Williams's sentencing will take place on March 27. To read more about the case, click here .

