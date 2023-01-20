Read full article on original website
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s ambulance provider is pulling out of the city after city leaders rejected a contract with the company Tuesday. A decision was expected today on ambulance services in Augusta – and it all came to a head with the contract failure Tuesday. With a...
Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
AU unveiling new Center for Writing Excellence
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
‘Im not dangerous’: Wanted man replies to McCormick County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook
Chances are if you're on the run from multiple law enforcement agencies, you don't need to provoke them on Facebook.
Georgia Cancer Center receives $400,000 from Paceline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local nonprofit Paceline is presenting a $400,000 check to the Georgia Cancer Center from its 2022 fundraising season. A 25% participation increase over 2021 saw more than 400 people ride their bicycles in Paceline’s signature annual Fall event, PaceDay. The Paceline community has funded 13...
Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you make dinner, and you’re thinking about how good it’s going to be, you might not think about what happens to what you don’t eat. The numbers on how much food we waste may shock you. The non-profit Feeding America says the U.S. wastes about 130 billion meals a year. That’s enough food for every person in the country to have at least one meal a day, every day of the year.
Reports tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12...
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun, according to authorities. Zayden McKeone, 17, was in Room 220 when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm, according to authorities. According to an arrest...
What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - January is Radon Awareness Month in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends every home be tested for radon gas as it can cause serious health problems, including death. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is the #1 cause for non-smokers....
First look at Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.
Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend. The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer. The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.
