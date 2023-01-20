ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

13 WHAM

Police looking for missing Rochester teen

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America

Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG

Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge

Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

East End business owner frustrated by violence

Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark

Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district

Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Free community luncheons

Livonia, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the folks at the South Livonia United Church of Christ. A group from the church helps provide free meals to those who need them in their community. Homemade mac-and-cheese was on the menu for their first luncheon of the year, and...
LIVONIA, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee accused of robbing delivery drivers in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — A man on parole for a 2018 robbery is accused of robbing two delivery drivers in Henrietta over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Lehigh Station Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. A victim told police he was delivering food when he was approached by the suspect, who said he had a gun and demanded money and food.
HENRIETTA, NY

