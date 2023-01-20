Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing Rochester teen
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for a missing teen from Rochester. Fabian Forbes, 17, was reported missing Friday from his home on Grafton Street. Police said he stopped contacting his family after initially saying he would return home. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Strong Museum nominated as top pop culture museum in America
Rochester, N.Y. - The Strong National Museum of Play has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best pop culture museums in the country. The museum, which opened to the public back in 1982, credits its world-class toy and video game collections, as well as gaming and comic book exhibits for its nomination.
WHEC TV-10
Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
13 WHAM
Police: 200 cars stolen in Rochester already this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Surveillance video outside a home in the city's Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood shows the moments a man appeared to approach a red Hyundai, look inside the passenger window and walk around the car before getting into it. The man eventually turned the headlights on and drove off around...
13 WHAM
Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG
Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
13 WHAM
First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge
Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
13 WHAM
Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
13 WHAM
Rochester charter school considering relocating, expanding in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, N.Y. — A Rochester charter school may be moving, as it looks to expand and add more students. The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men is considering a property at 3000 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Right now, the school says it's working with the town to...
13 WHAM
East End business owner frustrated by violence
Rochester, N.Y. — A business owner in the East End said a fatal shooting over the weekend is the latest in a wave of crime hitting the popular bar district downtown. Police found the body of Michael Mathis, 25, Saturday night in a parking lot at the corner of East Avenue and Union Street, next to Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta.
13 WHAM
Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark
Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
13 WHAM
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for help finding a boy reported missing in Rochester. Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was last seen Friday at his home on Cedar Street. Police said he might be in Greece. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Winter moves back into WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Free community luncheons
Livonia, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the folks at the South Livonia United Church of Christ. A group from the church helps provide free meals to those who need them in their community. Homemade mac-and-cheese was on the menu for their first luncheon of the year, and...
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of robbing delivery drivers in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A man on parole for a 2018 robbery is accused of robbing two delivery drivers in Henrietta over the weekend. Deputies responded to an address on Lehigh Station Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. A victim told police he was delivering food when he was approached by the suspect, who said he had a gun and demanded money and food.
13 WHAM
East End shooting victim was acquitted in 2015 Boys & Girls Club mass shooting trial
Rochester, N.Y. — The man shot and killed in the East End bar district Saturday night was previously acquitted of a fatal 2015 mass shooting outside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Police said Michael Mathis, 25, was fatally shot Saturday night in the area of East Avenue...
13 WHAM
NYS Public Service Commission to address RG&E concerns in public meetings
UPDATE (Jan. 24): The state is adding a virtual forum that will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. Details are at the bottom of the page. Rochester, N.Y. — Customer frustration over high bills from Rochester Gas & Electric is catching the attention of New York state.
‘Exit to the future’: General Motors to invest $68M total in Rochester plant
According to GM Rochester Operations, GM officials will be making a positive announcement on plant manufacturing.
