MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES CHANGE TO AMEREN MISSOURI ELECTRIC FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made by Union Electric Company doing business as Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power...
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN PREPARATION OF FORECASTED SEVERE WINTER WEATHER
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-02, activating the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities in responding to severe winter weather that is forecasted to begin across Missouri. The Order also extends the existing State of Emergency established in Executive Order 22-08 and later modified and extended in 22-11....
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BILLS ACCEPTING NEW STREET AND TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AT FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL
The Boonville City Council accepted bills accepting Greenside Drive into the City of Boonville and the transfer of ownership of Barracks A and D to the Boonville Community Development Corporation during a recent meeting. Greenside Drive, which was built by a developer will be accepted into the Fox Hollow Subdivision...
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
LIST: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates
The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022.
Independence leaders say abatement issues have significantly increased
The City of Independence Code Enforcement Department says it's fighting an increase of trash, weeds, open storage and cars that just don’t work anymore.
Clay County K-9 officer trained for marijuana detection makes a career change
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — When recent laws on the search for marijuana changed in Missouri, a K-9 deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s office made some changes as well. It's all about repurposing and shifting resources to help in other areas. The dog’s new assignment is a much...
Officials are encouraging Missourians to test for radon gas
January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
Ameren Missouri electric customers may see increases on their monthly bill
For customers who use Ameren Missouri, you may see an increase of about $3.48 a month on your electric bill. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved a filing made by the Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge and the energy efficiency investment charge (EEIC) on the bills of its electric customers.
MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson
Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING A MASTER PLAN ON AGING
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-01 to establish a Master Pan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity. Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. Estimates...
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri
Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Kansas, Missouri drivers' car insurance set to rise in 2023
Your car insurance rates may rise this year, according to a new report by Value Penguin, a consumer research company.
CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet
The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
