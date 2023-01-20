Read full article on original website
John Galliano's Maison Margiela Explores Punk Romance in Co-Ed 2023 Show
John Galliano is a storyteller, a master of creating a narrative and presenting characters that define Maison Margiela throughout the ages. Naturally, this is exactly how the House’s Co-Ed 2023 ready-to-wear runway show unfolded as it closed out Paris Fashion Week last night. Blending Haute Couture (which commences today...
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Members of the Rage FW23 Is Quintessentially Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi is moving on from his stage name and channeling designer Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi in his official venture into high fashion with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection reveal during Paris Fashion Week. Mescudi initially launched his label, Members of the Rage just about a year ago by way of limited-edition t-shirt releases with HUMAN MADE for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. It is safe to say that the multihyphenate creative has come a long way since the t-shirt-focused capsule, now officially unveiling his first full collection that is simply the quintessential representation of all things Kid Cudi.
TAAKK FW23 Turns Abstract Paintings Into Clothes
For Fall/Winter 2023, Japanese menswear imprint TAAKK was largely inspired by abstract paintings. Led by designer Takuya Morikawa, who established the label in 2013, the collection’s vibrant persona garners interest, and its forward craftsmanship captures attention. At the foundation of this season’s textiles, Morikawa explored the intentional direction in...
Union LA's Next Jordan Brand Apparel Range Is Inspired by '80s Black and Latino Style
Since working on two Air Jordan 1 Retro High collaborations in 2018, Union LA and Jordan Brand have consistently impressed fans of the sneaker world with new projects. In 2023, the two parties are delivering even more energy to the space with a capsule that introduces the Air Jordan 1 KO Low along with matching apparel items, and the latter has officially been revealed.
Did Schiaparelli’s Animal Heads Go Too Far?
As a Swarovski-covered Doja Cat took her seat at Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday morning, a fashionably late Kylie Jenner spurred an internet uproar with her entrance. Wearing a black gown donning a very-realistic lion head on her shoulder, she provided a first look at what was to come on designer Daniel Roseberry’s runway: a series of man-made, severed animal heads.
The Row Fall 2023 Is a Masterclass in Understated Luxury
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s cult label, The Row, has worked hard to not be “just another celebrity brand.” How? By fine-tuning its identity, crafting a signature silhouette of minimal mastery and unmatched levels of luxury. Now, The Row unveils its Fall 2023 menswear collection, and things are looking simply beautiful.
AIREI FW23 Marked the Brand's Heroic Paris Fashion Week Debut
Los Angeles-based label AIREI recently stepped onto Parisian grounds to debut its first collection officially programmed on the Paris Fashion Week schedule. Led by LVMH Prize semi-finalist Drew Curry, the brand aims to promote the human experience through a realistic lens and highlights all who go against normality. AIREI’s Fall/Winter...
Jehucal Prepares for "Daily Coffee" With Its Latest Collection
London-based streetwear label Jehucal has just presented a brand new collection — and it taps into varsity sports elements. Over recent times, the UK’s streetwear scene has come on leaps and bounds. For example, the likes of Corteiz and Clints have shot to new heights with high-profile collaborations and the opening of a flagship store. Additionally, the British shores are also home to a melting pot of labels — such as PICANTE, Drama Call, A1 Denim, and Soho Yacht Club — that are unveiling drops regularly that are sending their highly-engaged followings into streetwear-frenzies.
Filippa K Breaks New Ground Ahead of Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW23
Following week-long runways in Paris and Milan, Denmark’s capital city is now set to follow suit, prepared to kick Fall/Winter 2023 antics off at the end of January. Co-ed label Filippa K is one step ahead of the curve, taking to Copenhagen to debut its latest offering of futuristic garments submerged in ’70s skiwear motifs.
Get Up Close and Personal with sacai and Moncler's New Collaboration
Sacai’s Chitose Abe recently returned to Paris Fashion Week to present her collaboration-heavy Fall/Winter 2023 collection on the runway. The co-ed offering saw the designer expand her horizons through hybrid manipulations and upgraded outerwear that saw deconstructed tailoring pushed to the forefront. In addition, the showcase displayed all-new collaborations alongside Nike and Carhartt WIP while presenting a toned-down range with Italian heritage imprint.
Sacai FW23 Reimagines Outerwear Silhouettes With Expansive Hybridization Collection
Time and time again, Chitose Abe brings her hybridized vision to life with a reimagined collection of traditional pieces. This sacai Fall/Winter 2023 showcased during Paris Fashion Week was no different. This season saw Abe expand the hybridized combination to classic outerwear silhouettes. The collection features deconstructed and reconstructed puffer...
Björk Brings On Shygirl and Sega Bodega for Club-Ready “Ovule” Remix
Björk has found her match in her latest collaborators, Shygirl and Sega Bodega. The experimental Icelandic artist is typically quite selective when it comes to features, opting to work solo most of the time, making her surprise new “ovule” remix an exciting cut for fans to hear.
Pinto is Feeling Blue with this New Floating Bed Frame
The bold Yves Klein-esque shade of blue that has been doing the rounds for a while seems to be sticking around – at least for Pinto, where it has popped up in its latest collection of furniture and homewares. Collectively named “Constellations”, the French label’s latest range includes a...
Billionaire Boys Club Celebrates the Roots of the Brand for Its Spring'23 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club is dropping its Spring 2023 collection later this week. Focusing on giving the classic astronaut logo along with the titular staple branding, the collection refreshes the long-time label and silhouettes with new fabrications and techniques. This time around, the collection highlights the brand’s history and roots, from Tokyo to New York, to deliver hero pieces from the classic 1950s motorcycle-inspired nylon jacket with removable pins and patches t0 a denim pant piece embellished with the iconography from past BBC collections and a jacquard knit half-zip top with an updated take on an archived BBC ZIG-ZAG pattern.
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
Guillaume Delvigne Crafts Colorful Cork Furniture Collection
French designer Guillaume Delvigne has taken the bold hues found in an artwork by Henri Matisse and translated them into details for a collection of cork furniture. Delvigne has crafted the pieces for Maison Matisse – a company founded by the artist’s great-grandson. Named “Les Mille et Une Nuits”, the collection shares its name with an artwork painted by Matisse in 1950, featuring his signature use of collage and color.
The Strokes and Stormzy Will Headline All Points East 2023
One of London’s biggest festivals will be making its annual return this summer, set to arrive at Victoria Park in the city’s Tower Hamlets neighborhood. All Points East 2023 will take place in August, featuring various international acts slated to storm the event’s grand stages. The week-long...
Salomon Launches the ACS + OG in Four Colorways
Salomon’s meteoric rise in streetwear continues to be celebrated with the introduction of new collaborative collections and silhouettes. Following news of an “Athletic Bouldering” capsule with frequent collaborator 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, the brand has introduced the ACS + OG. Said to be a progressive adaptation of a true trail icon, the new sneaker is an homage to technical footwear.
Rifare Showcases New Balance "2002R Tabi" Custom
Following an official collaboration with PUMA for “BORO Tabis,” Taiwanese shoe custom shop Rifare Co. now reveals a custom pair of New Balance “2002R TABI made for designer Salehe Bembury. While the split-toe design is now often associated with Maison Margiela, the origins of the Tabi toe...
