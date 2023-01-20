Kid Cudi is moving on from his stage name and channeling designer Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi in his official venture into high fashion with the Fall/Winter 2023 collection reveal during Paris Fashion Week. Mescudi initially launched his label, Members of the Rage just about a year ago by way of limited-edition t-shirt releases with HUMAN MADE for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. It is safe to say that the multihyphenate creative has come a long way since the t-shirt-focused capsule, now officially unveiling his first full collection that is simply the quintessential representation of all things Kid Cudi.

16 HOURS AGO