ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Guardian view on AI in art: a challenge that must be met | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6WAS_0kLhGrpi00
Nick Cave at Victoria Park in London in August 2022. Photograph: Ash Knotek/REX/Shutterstock

Faced with an attempt by a new chatbot to imitate his own lyrics, the musician Nick Cave delivered a withering verdict: it was “replication as travesty”. He understood that AI was in its infancy, but could only conclude that the true horror might be that “it will forever be in its infancy”. While a robot might one day be able to create a plausible song, he wrote , it would never grow beyond “a kind of burlesque”, because robots – being composed of data – are unable to suffer, while songs arise out of suffering.

Fans of Cave and his band the Bad Seeds will agree that his music is inimitable, but that doesn’t mean they would necessarily be able to tell the difference. A few days before his remarks, experts were asked to distinguish between four genuine artworks and generically paired AI imitations. Their verdicts were wrong five times out of 12, and they were only unanimously right in one of the four picture comparisons.

These are party games, but they point to an unfolding challenge that must be managed as a matter of urgency because, like it or not, AI art is upon us. The arrival of the human-impersonating ChatGTP last month might have ramped up general awareness, but artists across a wide range of disciplines are already exploring its potential , with the dancer Wayne McGregor and London’s Young Vic Theatre among those who have created AI-based works.

A strongly-worded report from the House of Lords’ communications and digital committee (CDC) this week issued a wake-up call to the government, urging it to raise its game in educating future generations of tech-savvy practitioners, and tackling key regulatory challenges. These included reviewing reforms to intellectual property law, strengthening the rights of performers and artists, and taking action to support the creative sector in adapting to the disruptions caused by swift and convulsive technological change.

While developing AI is important, it should not be pursued at all costs, the CDC stressed. It deplored the failure of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to offer a defence against proposed changes to intellectual property law that would grant copyright exemption for any work, anywhere in the world, involving AI text and data mining .

The sorry catalogue of negligence has continued with the government’s failure, since leaving the EU, to ratify a treaty it signed up to in 2013 on the control of audio-visual performances , leaving artists vulnerable to the exploitation of their voice and image . This is not only a problem for the starry few, but for the 80-90% of performers who, according to the actors’ union Equity, already earn less than £20,000 a year, and whose opportunities are being further eroded by the introduction of computer-generated film extras and audiobook narrators.

The challenges of AI are both philosophical, as Cave suggested, and practical. They will unfold over the short and long term. State-of-the-art creative industries have a key role to play in framing and exploring the philosophical ones, but they must have the practical help they require to survive and thrive. They need it now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Landscape with Invisible Hand review – baffling sci-fi satire misses its mark

It’s become a depressingly familiar rite of passage for a director of vim and promise to stumble when they ambitiously decide to adapt a book that should have probably stayed on the shelf. Back in 2018, Blue Ruin and Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier came a cropper when he tried to wrangle William Giraldi’s unwieldy Hold the Dark to the screen. At Sundance in 2020, Dee Rees followed Pariah and Mudbound with a clunky, critically loathed attempt to turn Joan Didion’s The Last Thing He Wanted into a coherent film. And just last year Andrew Dominik and Noah Baumbach made their worst films to date with Blonde and White Noise respectively.
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
The Guardian

Envelopes, please! Our film critics reveal their personal Oscars shortlists

Best picture – my shortlist (my winner first) Indian epic RRR was a box-office sensation, but Gangubai Kathiawadi was the most excitingly radical Indian release of 2022. I also loved Irish drama The Quiet Girl, which has its best shot at international feature. Aftersun, my favourite film of the year, is eligible for best picture but clearly not a contender. A nod for Top Gun: Maverick would remind us that Wings won top honours at the first ever Oscars in 1929.
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy