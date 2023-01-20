ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

Man robs Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say. Now they're searching for him.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a bank Tuesday morning. Authorities said the man, pictured below, entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road around 11:15 a.m. Police said the man then held up a gun and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said, adding that no injuries were reported.
11Alive

Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
Rough Draft Atlanta

GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally

The 26-year-old activist shot to death by law enforcement in Atlanta last week legally purchased the gun he used to shoot a state trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Monday. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot last Wednesday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a project that has drawn […] The post GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WSB-TV Atlanta

Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
11Alive

GBI says bodycam video exists of aftermath of deadly 'Cop City' clash

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that there was bodycam video of the aftermath of a shooting last week, in which a Georgia State Patrol trooper was injured and an activist was killed at the site of a planned Atlanta Police training center that has been met with a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Rough Draft Atlanta

Shooting at Brookhaven apartment leaves one dead, three wounded

Brookhaven Police Department is reporting a shooting that killed one person and left four wounded this morning. Investigating is ongoing at 3112 Brookhaven, an apartment building on Buford Highway, where the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one man was dead and three others were wounded […] The post Shooting at Brookhaven apartment leaves one dead, three wounded appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
11Alive

11Alive

