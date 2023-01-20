GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a bank Tuesday morning. Authorities said the man, pictured below, entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road around 11:15 a.m. Police said the man then held up a gun and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said, adding that no injuries were reported.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO