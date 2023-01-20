Read full article on original website
Man robs Gainesville bank at gunpoint, police say. Now they're searching for him.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a bank Tuesday morning. Authorities said the man, pictured below, entered the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road around 11:15 a.m. Police said the man then held up a gun and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said, adding that no injuries were reported.
23-year-old Gainesville for murder after woman found dead in the grass outside apartment
GAINESVILLE, Ga — Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith.
Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
Man killed in Brookhaven apartment shootout identified, suspect charged
A man killed in a gunfight inside a Brookhaven apartment Sunday morning has been identified by police and the suspected shooter is facing a murder charge, police said.
Man killed in Gwinnett apartment complex shooting following argument, police say
A domestic dispute led to a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex Sunday evening, according to authorities.
GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally
The 26-year-old activist shot to death by law enforcement in Atlanta last week legally purchased the gun he used to shoot a state trooper, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported Monday. Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot last Wednesday at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a project that has drawn […] The post GBI: Activist fatally shot after wounding state trooper bought gun legally appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Man shot and killed following domestic dispute at Norcross apartment complex, police say
NORCROSS, Ga. — One man is dead after he was fatally shot following what police described as a domestic dispute at a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Sunday evening. Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Canopy Glen apartment complex in Norcross. When they got there, police said they saw a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb convenience store left damaged after driver crashes car into building
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Employees at a DeKalb County gas station got a fright when a driver crashed his car into its convenience store early Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Neighbors Market Chevron gas station on the 3400 block of Flat Shoals Road.
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
Gainesville man is charged with murder after woman found dead at apartment, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man they say murdered a woman Monday. Officers found Latasha Smith lying dead in the grass of the Lanier Pointe Apartments complex on Spring Road. Police have not said how she has died. Authorities obtained warrants to arrest 23-year-old Diandre...
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
GBI says bodycam video exists of aftermath of deadly 'Cop City' clash
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that there was bodycam video of the aftermath of a shooting last week, in which a Georgia State Patrol trooper was injured and an activist was killed at the site of a planned Atlanta Police training center that has been met with a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
Fires at Atlanta Target, Walmarts set as shoplifting distractions, officials say
ATLANTA — Fires at three Atlanta department stores are being investigated as arson, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Investigators announced that they believe fires at the Target on Piedmont Road, as well as Walmart stores on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Howell Mill Road were set as distractions for shoplifters.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Missing teen | Police say 14-year-old may be in East Point or Clayton County
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Ronique Shuler, 14, was last seen at an apartment near Washington Road in East Point. Law enforcement in that area said she is known to be in Clayton County.
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
Shooting at Brookhaven apartment leaves one dead, three wounded
Brookhaven Police Department is reporting a shooting that killed one person and left four wounded this morning. Investigating is ongoing at 3112 Brookhaven, an apartment building on Buford Highway, where the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one man was dead and three others were wounded […] The post Shooting at Brookhaven apartment leaves one dead, three wounded appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
11Alive
