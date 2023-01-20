ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunderland Nation

Sunderland receive potential boost in bid to land striker target

Sunderland have received a potential boost in their bid to sign Andras Nemeth, with Genk apparently softening their stance on refusing to sell contract rebels. Nemeth has been heavily linked with Sunderland this month with the Black Cats keen to give him six months to acclimatise to English ...

