Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Orion (OESX) Preliminary Q3 Results Depict Delay, View Updated
OESX - Free Report) announced preliminary results for third-quarter fiscal 2023 that reflected project delays and slower-than-expected activity. The company also lowered its revenue expectation for the full year. Orion’s shares declined 2.7% in the trading session and 4.5% in the after-hour trading session on Jan 23. The company's...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock?
ATO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $80.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
3M (MMM) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Issues Bearish '23 Outlook
MMM - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.30 from non-recurring items) of $2.28 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. The bottom line decreased year over year due to lower demand and coronavirus-induced disruptions in China. 3M’s net sales of $8,079 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Zacks.com
CACI Grabs $284M NSA Contract for Systems Engineering Support
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) recently secured a single-award prime contract from the National Security Agency (“NSA”). The contract will run over the next five years and is worth up to $284 million. Per the agreement, CACI will provide mission expertise and systems engineering support for...
Zacks.com
NCR's ATMaaS Solution to Upgrade UHCU ATM Infrastructure
NCR Corporation (. NCR - Free Report) recently announced that the United Heritage Credit Union (“UHCU”) has selected its ATM-as-a-Service (ATMaaS) solution to run UHCU’s ATM fleet. NCR’s ATMaaS solution will help UHCU upgrade its ATM infrastructure and streamline operations. The solution will also aid UHCU in...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
Zacks.com
Murphy Oil (MUR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MUR - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Jan 26 before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.95% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted the quarterly performance. Factors to Consider. Murphy Oil’s...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Cummins Inc. (CMI) a Buy Now?
CMI - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this engine maker have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
QIAGEN's (QGEN) New Launch to Enhance Clinical Lab Workflow
QIAGEN N.V. (. QGEN - Free Report) recently announced the launch of EZ2 Connect MDx for use in diagnostic laboratories. This makes the in-vitro devices (IVD) platform for automated sample processing available for widescale use 18 months after being made available for research. EZ2 Connect MDx complements QIAGEN’s automated IVD...
Zacks.com
The Case for Selling Tesla
TSLA - Free Report) stock has been soaring in the last few days, and investors might be wondering why. It isn’t just that it was really beaten down last year. We generally cheer when an overvalued stock loses steam because that’s when it gets within buying range. And...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging.
Zacks.com
Mercury (MRCY) Launches Signal Processing Board With Intel
MRCY - Free Report) recently unveiled DRF3182 Direct radio frequency (RF) Processing Module, industry’s first signal processing board purpose-built for the aerospace and defense applications. Embedded with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology and featuring Intel Corporation’s (. INTC - Free Report) Stratix 10 AX system-on-chip (SoC) field programmable gate...
Zacks.com
Evoqua Water (AQUA) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
AQUA - Free Report) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Transportation Stocks' Jan 24 Q4 Earnings: UNP, GATX & CNI
The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies, to name a few. Only a handful of transportation companies (three S&P 500 members, to be exact) have reported their fourth-quarter 2022 numbers so far. The gradual uptick in the economic scenario implies that trading...
Zacks.com
Nokia (NOK) Inks 5G Patent License Agreement With Samsung
NOK - Free Report) recently inked a new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung after the previous deal expired at the end of 2022. The undisclosed amount deal includes Nokia’s essential inventions in 5G and other technologies. Per this agreement, the company will receive payments from Samsung for a...
Zacks.com
Univar (UNVR) Shares Pop 36% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
UNVR - Free Report) shares have shot up 35.8% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 18.9% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 0.2% decline over the same period. Let’s take a look into the...
Zacks.com
Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
BMI - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $144.58 million, which suggests growth of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.
Zacks.com
Markets Stay Positive on Perceived Fed Slowing
Markets continued their exuberance today, as traders and investors see a pending 25 bps interest rate hike next week as a sign of slowing Fed tightening. This begets the idea that the worst may be behind us, and — look Ma! no recession… The Dow was +253 points on the day, +0.76%; the Nasdaq grew +223 points. or +2.01%. Splitting the difference today were the S&P 500, +1.18%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, +1.25%.
Comments / 0