Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fox Creek 28, Augusta Prep, Ga. 23
Greenville Hurricanes 58, Carolina High and Academy 28
John Paul II 51, Thomas Heyward Academy 12
Low Country Prep 17, Summerville Faith Christian 15
Northwood Academy 47, Cathedral Academy 31
Palmetto Scholars Academy 47, Ashley Hall 44
Socastee 63, Marion 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
First Baptist vs. Ashley Hall, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
