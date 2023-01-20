ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fox Creek 28, Augusta Prep, Ga. 23

Greenville Hurricanes 58, Carolina High and Academy 28

John Paul II 51, Thomas Heyward Academy 12

Low Country Prep 17, Summerville Faith Christian 15

Northwood Academy 47, Cathedral Academy 31

Palmetto Scholars Academy 47, Ashley Hall 44

Socastee 63, Marion 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

First Baptist vs. Ashley Hall, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

WBTW News13

SCBCA high school baseball preseason rankings released

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released their preseason high school baseball rankings on Monday. A number of our Grand Strand and Pee Dee squads find themselves in the top 10. Below is the statewide list. SCBCA Class 5A: 1. Berkeley2. Summerville3. River Bluff4. Fort Mill5. Lexington6. Clover7. Blythewood8. Carolina Forest9. Boiling SpringsT10. JL Mann/West Ashley SCBCA Class 4A: […]
Monday’s Scores

Beth Haven 84, Christian Educational Consortium 60. Community Christian (Paducah) 79, Joppa-Maple Grove, Ill. 44. McCracken County (Paducah) 76, University Heights 62. LKY (Louisville) vs. Ky. School for the Deaf, ccd. Wolfe Co. vs. Hazard, ccd. ___. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
fearthestingihs.org

Boys Middle School Basketball C Team beats Chapin Middle School

Irmo improves to 11-0 on the season as they hold off a well coached Chapin team 52-42, and should get a first round bye in the playoffs starting in February. The Jackets will visit rival Dutch Fork Thursday night to see if they can keep their season perfect. Game time is 6:45pm.
East Carolina secures 76-66 victory against Tulsa

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Johnson had 24 points and East Carolina beat Tulsa 76-66 on Tuesday night. Johnson also contributed eight rebounds for the Pirates (11-10, 2-6 American Athletic Conference). RJ Felton scored 23 points while going 10 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Benjamin Bayela recorded 11 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Pirates ended a five-game skid with the win. The Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7) were led by Bryant Selebangue, who posted 18 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Dalger added 15 points for Tulsa. In addition, Anthony Pritchard finished with 10 points and seven assists. Johnson scored 10 points in the first half and East Carolina went into halftime trailing 32-27. Felton’s 17-point second half helped East Carolina finish off the 10-point victory.
Tuesday’s Scores

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 46, Washington Twp. 35. Indiana Math and Science Academy 70, Horizon Christian 52. Noble-Whitley Home School 34, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
