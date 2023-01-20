ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Justice road tests his income tax cut proposal

Gov. Jim Justice is taking his tax cut pitch on the road. Justice led a livestreamed “town hall” about the tax cut from the Capitol on Monday. Now he’ll be in Parkersburg on Wednesday, Beckley on Thursday and Wheeling on Friday. There could be more. The governor,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Governor’s TikTok bill moving in Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the governor’s TikTok ban bill. SB 426 says that the Chief Information Security Officer will develop standards regarding banned high-risk technology platforms or products. All levels of government – local governments, K-12 schools, higher education, and state entities – must enforce those standards.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice administration announces changes meant to bolster social services workers

Gov. Jim Justice announced a series of steps meant to shore up the performance of the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The highlight is a 20 percent raise for starting child protective services, adult protective services and youth services workers. Employees previously hired in these categories who fall below the new salary classification will immediately be brought up to the new salary classification, officials said.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Amjad tabbed to lead health care services for DCR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Marshall Health have entered into a new partnership to improve health care services in DCR facilities. With this new partnership, Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., was named Director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

ICA hears 2 cases involving Covid 19 and workers’ comp

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals faces a decision which has the potential to jam up the state’s workers’ compensation system with Covid 19 claims. The ICA heard two appeals Tuesday on oral argument in which the complainant sought workers’ comp for Covid...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-23-23

–There could be some slick roads in parts of the Mountain State this morning. –Three more W.Va. college presidents raise opposition to campus concealed carry. –A new facility in Morgantown will need exponentially more milk from West Virginia dairy farms. –Sports: the NFC and AFC Championship games in the NFL...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy