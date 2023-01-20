ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Atlanta C-3 School District announces new superintendent

ATLANTA, Mo. — A Heartland school district will soon have a new leader, but she is a familiar face. On Tuesday, the Atlanta C-3 School Board announced the hiring of Stacie McVey as the new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. McVey is the current K-12 principal at Atlanta.
ATLANTA, MO
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
CENTERVILLE, IA
Verdict pending in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — (UPDATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON) Testimony in a northeast Missouri man's murder trial started Tuesday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The bench trial for Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Adair County Circuit Court. Court adjourned at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
No man in ski mask chasing girl on Truman campus, police say

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police at Truman State University are dispelling a rumor that a man in a ski mask was chasing a girl on campus. Investigators say there is no truth to that. Truman's Department of Public Safety reported that around 6 p.m. Monday, a female student reported that...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
MISSOURI STATE
Driver flees after hitting Milan building during snowstorm

MILAN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri police department is investigating a Saturday evening hit-and-run accident where a vehicle hit a building. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes told KTVO a possibly red van hit the corner of the former Casey's General Store building in the 200 block of East 3rd Street in Milan.
MILAN, MO
Update: Fairfield basketball game forfeited after altercation

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — (UPDATE) KTVO has received an update from Fairfield School Superintendent Laurie Noll regarding Monday evening's altercation at a high school basketball game. Noll stated that the incident started earlier in the game when an Iowa City High fan and a coach were ejected, which caused emotions...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A ruling has been handed down regarding a teen's motion to have evidence suppressed in his murder case. Willard Chaiden Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of Nohema Graber, of Fairfield. Miller, and his co-defendant, Jeremy Goodale, are accused of killing the...
FAIRFIELD, IA

