Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Metro News
Struggling squads meet when Mountaineers take on Texas Tech
West Virginia nor Texas Tech expected last place in the Big 12 to be on the line when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside United Supermarkets Arena. Yet that’ll be the case when the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) look to keep the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) winless within conference play in a contest that’ll air ESPNU.
Metro News
Brown taking measured approach to play-calling duties, but is ‘keenly aware that we need to win’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two months before the start of spring practice, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown touched on a variety of topics Tuesday inside the Milan Puskar Center. Brown offered a synopsis of the 2022 season that he said “wasn’t good enough.” He addressed staff changes that include...
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
Metro News
Class AAA basketball midseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
Metro News
Taking stock of the top contenders in Class AAAA hoops at the midway point of the season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
Metro News
Frustration mounts for Mountaineers following latest setback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether or not West Virginia’s season can be repaired following a 1-6 start in Big 12 Conference play remains to be seen. It was clear, however, in the aftermath of Saturday’s 69-61 loss to No. 7 Texas that head coach Bob Huggins is done making promises to Mountaineer fans that the program’s struggles over the past two seasons will be fixed.
Metro News
As Johnson transitions quickly, Huggins hopeful new assistant can enhance recruiting around nation’s capital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the recent hiring of DerMarr Johnson as the third assistant coach for West Virginia’s men’s basketball program, the Mountaineers showed they wanted a full staff in place over the remainder of this season. Johnson, who began his coaching duties in Morgantown last week,...
LISTEN: Why do we do this again?
Maybe you didn't notice either, but college football's national signing day is nine days away. If we're talking about the First Wednesday in February, that means it's still January and there's still plenty of college basketball to be played before Selection Sunday. (If you're wondering, that's 48 days away now.)
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown
West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report. Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a...
Metro News
Public defender office opens in Morgantown this week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County judicial system is just days away from having the services of a public defender’s office. The Public Defender Corporation has a grand opening and open house set for Thursday in downtown Morgantown. The Monongalia County Commission, working with the legislature and Justice...
‘One of Nashville’s hottest rising acts’ coming to Weston
Stonewall Resort in Lewis County announced that a rising country artist will be performing at the resort next month.
Metro News
Hoppy Kerchev-ALE blends Appalachian pilsner with tropical hops
It began as a suggestion from a listener of the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast. He wanted to know why someone had not created a beer called Hoppy Kerchev-ALE, named in honor of the legendary Metronews Talkline host and broadcast hall-of-fame member Hoppy Kercheval. Great suggestion! The mission is...
Metro News
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say a Monday night shooting that caused a campus alert to be issued on the WVU campus in Morgantown may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the...
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
Metro News
Long talked about water project will move ahead in Barbour County
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Officials with the city of Philippi say funding has been secured to complete a project to create a secondary water source for the city and more than 80 percent of Barbour County. City Manager Jeremy Drennen said the city was recently approved for a $10 Million...
3 men arrested after burglary at Morgantown woman’s apartment
The Morgantown Police Department has arrested three people on burglary charges after an incident that happened early Tuesday morning on Snider Street.
Comments / 0