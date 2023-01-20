ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Struggling squads meet when Mountaineers take on Texas Tech

West Virginia nor Texas Tech expected last place in the Big 12 to be on the line when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside United Supermarkets Arena. Yet that’ll be the case when the Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) look to keep the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) winless within conference play in a contest that’ll air ESPNU.
LUBBOCK, TX
wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Class AAA basketball midseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at some of the top contenders in Class AAA basketball as teams hit the midway point of the regular season. (Note: The segment was recorded Monday, January 23, references to team records reflect that)
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Frustration mounts for Mountaineers following latest setback

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Whether or not West Virginia’s season can be repaired following a 1-6 start in Big 12 Conference play remains to be seen. It was clear, however, in the aftermath of Saturday’s 69-61 loss to No. 7 Texas that head coach Bob Huggins is done making promises to Mountaineer fans that the program’s struggles over the past two seasons will be fixed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Why do we do this again?

Maybe you didn't notice either, but college football's national signing day is nine days away. If we're talking about the First Wednesday in February, that means it's still January and there's still plenty of college basketball to be played before Selection Sunday. (If you're wondering, that's 48 days away now.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Public defender office opens in Morgantown this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County judicial system is just days away from having the services of a public defender’s office. The Public Defender Corporation has a grand opening and open house set for Thursday in downtown Morgantown. The Monongalia County Commission, working with the legislature and Justice...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Hoppy Kerchev-ALE blends Appalachian pilsner with tropical hops

It began as a suggestion from a listener of the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast. He wanted to know why someone had not created a beer called Hoppy Kerchev-ALE, named in honor of the legendary Metronews Talkline host and broadcast hall-of-fame member Hoppy Kercheval. Great suggestion! The mission is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police say a Monday night shooting that caused a campus alert to be issued on the WVU campus in Morgantown may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

