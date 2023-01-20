Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Rodriguez, Kathleen
Kathleen Rodriguez, 90, of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was born in Bishop, Virginia, to the late Joe and Pearlie Rodriguez. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Washington Jones and Mike Rodriguez; uncles, Harry “Jock”...
NRVNews
Julg, Mary Ann Bell
Mary Ann Bell Julg, 68, of Sun City, Ariz., but formerly of Salem, Va. and Copper Hill, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Leslie Pierce and Edith May Matkins Bell on June 17, 1954, she was also preceded in death by her aunt and guardian, Betty H. Bell.
NRVNews
Kennedy, Dennis D.
Dennis D. “Bunky” Kennedy, 80, died at home in Christiansburg, Virginia, on January 8, 2023. He was born near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 1942, to Walter Kennedy and Carmella Policari in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. “Denny” attended high school in Pennsylvania and excelled academically in education….as well as racing...
NRVNews
Jones, William Lydell
William “Willie” Lydell Jones, age 62 of Princeton, WV, and formerly of Pulaski County, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Princeton. In greeting he would tell you he was “Blackfoot, Hatfield, coal miner’s son. Willie had a joke for every occasion and kept everyone on their...
NRVNews
Miles, James Louis
James (Pete) Louis Miles February 26, 1936 – January 22, 2023 Pete Miles was a simple man and a U.S. Veteran. He retired from Virginia Dept of Transportation after 36 years of service to the commonwealth but then built several homes for many people around the area. Born on...
NRVNews
Linkous, Cora Snavely
Cora Louise Snavely Linkous, age 74 of Christiansburg, formerly of Pulaski, died Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Pulaski on May 21, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Alma Chrisley Snavely and the late Benjamin Snavely. Cora was a graduating member of the Pulaski High School class of 1967. After high school, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant, and worked for many years.
wfxrtv.com
Building a total loss after fire in Salem
There was a fire this morning in Salem, and crews are still at the scene after the building was determined a total loss. There was a fire this morning in Salem, and crews are still at the scene after the building was determined a total loss. Furry Friends: Chilly is...
NRVNews
Wade, Mary Goad
Mary Edith Goad Wade, 98 of Floyd, was gently received in the arms of Jesus on Friday, January 20, 2023, with her daughter, Dawn by her side. Mom will be reunited with her husband of 53 years, Harry Marvin Wade, her parents Charlie Arthur “Bud” Goad, Josie Ada Evaline Moles Goad, her brother Harry Goad, her sisters Belva Goad Dalton, Carmine “Booty” Goad and grandson Chris Hall.
NRVNews
Wall, Mary Scofield
Mary Ann Scofield Wall, age 77 of Pulaski passed away Friday morning January 20, 2023 at her home. Born January 22, 1945 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Leroy Scofield & Loretta Maude Southern Rice. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Leroy Scofield, Jr., sister, Betty Hess and grandson, James Andrew Wall III.
NRVNews
Swann, Sr., William Cosby
William Cosby “Bill” Swann Sr., died on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Bill was born in Painter, Va., on Saturday, November 13, 1937. Bill was the youngest of three children of the Rev. Dr. Harvey K. Swann and Lois Harris Swann. Bill met the “Love of his life” in...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discuss Christiansburg Town Council cutting funding for School Resource Officers in town limits
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Jan. 23, to discuss the state of school resource officers in the Town of Christiansburg. Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discuss Christiansburg …. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Jan. 23, to discuss the state of...
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Martha Akers
Martha Akers Quesenberry, age 67, of Radford died, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home. She was born in Radford, Va. on October 30, 1955, to the late Harmon and Elizabeth Weddle Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn William Quesenberry. She was a member of...
cardinalnews.org
Wytheville Community College hires police chief; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Lawson named police chief at Wytheville Community College. Wytheville Community College has hired Brian Lawson to be the new Chief of Police. Lawson will supervise the WCC Police Department. The department was established several years ago to provide increased campus security at the college’s Wytheville, Galax, and Marion locations.
Heath Nicely – 27
It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Clayton Heath Nicely, 27, of 5310 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 16, 2023, in Monroe County, West Virginia. He was born on March 18, 1995, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, a son of Arnold “Clay” Nicely, Jr. and Billee Puckett Nicely, who survive him, of Clifton Forge. He is also survived by two sisters, Heather (Greg) Nicely Martin of Orlando Florida, and Lindsay Nicely of Covington, and a brother, Kody Nicely, of Clifton Forge; paternal grandmother, Lois Nelson Nicely of Clifton...
Mercer County city demolishes more dilapidated structures
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Two eyesore buildings on Cumberland Road in the City of Bluefield were demolished early on Monday, January 23, 2023. Code Official Alex Ellison said thanks to funding from the state, they’re able to tear down the Old Long John Silver’s restaurant and a dilapidated house, something they’ve tried to do since 2020. […]
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Johnny Raymond Thomas
Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal and Lucille Taylor Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Neal and Aryan Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Ramona and Jim Palmer, and Pamela Maxwell; nephews and their spouses, Allen and Donna Bullion, and Kevin and Judy Mottesheard; nieces, Sheila Shirah, and Tami and David Bird; and many other relatives and friends.
Comments / 0