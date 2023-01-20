It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Clayton Heath Nicely, 27, of 5310 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 16, 2023, in Monroe County, West Virginia. He was born on March 18, 1995, in Clifton Forge, Virginia, a son of Arnold “Clay” Nicely, Jr. and Billee Puckett Nicely, who survive him, of Clifton Forge. He is also survived by two sisters, Heather (Greg) Nicely Martin of Orlando Florida, and Lindsay Nicely of Covington, and a brother, Kody Nicely, of Clifton Forge; paternal grandmother, Lois Nelson Nicely of Clifton...

CLIFTON FORGE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO