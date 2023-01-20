Read full article on original website
Daily Mississippian
Video of arrest sparks controversy
A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness
A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
Quadruple shooting outside casino leaves four hurt, sheriff’s office says
TUNICA, Miss. — Four people were shot outside a casino Saturday morning. On Jan. 22 at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting outside the Gold Strike Casino. The caller told deputies, that she and three other people were all shot while walking...
hottytoddy.com
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
Video of woman’s arrest by Byhalia PD causes concern
BYHALIA, Miss. — Video of an arrest in Byhalia has many in the community saying police acted too aggressively. In the video, officers can be seen wrestling with the woman before tasing as she lays on the ground. The Byhalia Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook. That...
wcbi.com
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
Downtown county clerk’s office closing vehicle, title departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in downtown Memphis and need to go to the county clerk’s office to register a vehicle, you will be out of luck for the next two weeks. The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said its downtown location will close the motor vehicle and title departments for the week of Jan. […]
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges
A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County’s new bail system debuts next month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s new bail reform program officially debuts in less than a month. It’s designed to reduce the jail population and give those without financial means a fair shake in the criminal justice system. But the transition to a new way of doing business doesn’t come without controversy or concern.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford to Roll Out New Trash Carts/System in Late February
Oxford residents will soon be getting a gift from the Oxford Environmental Services department – a new 95-gallon trash can. The new roll-out garbage can will be used with the city’s automated collection trucks which will end the days of having employees hanging off the back of trucks to collect trash.
hottytoddy.com
No. 5 Rifle Wins Tight Contest Over No. 10 Akron
Ole Miss rifle edged No. 10 Akron by one point, 4708-4707. The Rebels tying their 10th best smallbore performance in program history made the difference. Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 GARC) outperformed the Zips (8-5, 4-2 GARC) in smallbore, firing a 2344 compared to Akron’s 2330. The difference was enough to withstand the Zips outscoring the Rebels, 2377-2364.
