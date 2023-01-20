ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Daily Mississippian

Video of arrest sparks controversy

A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness

A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
wcbi.com

Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
BOONEVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges

A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
CORINTH, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County’s new bail system debuts next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s new bail reform program officially debuts in less than a month. It’s designed to reduce the jail population and give those without financial means a fair shake in the criminal justice system. But the transition to a new way of doing business doesn’t come without controversy or concern.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
hottytoddy.com

Oxford to Roll Out New Trash Carts/System in Late February

Oxford residents will soon be getting a gift from the Oxford Environmental Services department – a new 95-gallon trash can. The new roll-out garbage can will be used with the city’s automated collection trucks which will end the days of having employees hanging off the back of trucks to collect trash.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 5 Rifle Wins Tight Contest Over No. 10 Akron

Ole Miss rifle edged No. 10 Akron by one point, 4708-4707. The Rebels tying their 10th best smallbore performance in program history made the difference. Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 GARC) outperformed the Zips (8-5, 4-2 GARC) in smallbore, firing a 2344 compared to Akron’s 2330. The difference was enough to withstand the Zips outscoring the Rebels, 2377-2364.
OXFORD, MS

